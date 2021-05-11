PAULDING — Wayne Trace crowned itself Paulding County champions for 2021 with a sweep of the boys and girls titles in a tri-match with Antwerp and host Paulding on Monday.
In the boys meet, Brayson Parrish won both the 110 and 300 hurdles while Jeremiah Molitor won the 800 and ran a leg of the winning 3200 relay with fellow individual winners Owen Manz (200) and Ryan Wenninger (400). Brian Manz of Paulding won the 100 and anchored the winning Panther 400 and 800 relays. Adrian Manz ran both winning relays for Paulding while winning the high jump.
On the girls side, Wayne Trace edged runner-up Antwerp by seven points as Rachael Stoller claimed the 100 and 200 for the Raiders. Kiara Bahena won the 800 for Wayne Trace, joining fellow winner Sydnee Sinn (400) on the victorious 1600 and 3200 relays.
Antwerp’s Leslie Pollock took home both the shot put and discus titles while Paulding junior Claire Schweller ran the first leg of the winning 800 relay and took home individual honors in both the 300 hurdles and pole vault. Schweller’s vault of 11-0 in the latter broke her own school record set earlier this year.
Paulding County Meet
At Paulding
Boys Meet
Wayne Trace 82, Paulding 35, Antwerp 22
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Woolbright (WT), 38-3.25; Stouffer (WT), Hornish (P), Stoller (WT). Discus — 1. Stoller (WT), 115-0.5; Huffine (WT), Hornish (P), Munger (WT). High jump — 1. A. Manz (P), 5-6; C. Manz (P), Stoller (WT), Johnson (A). Long jump — 1. Moore (WT), 17-3; Carnahan (P), Reyes (A), Lamb (P). Pole vault — 1. Hornish (WT), 11-0; McMichael (A), Ankney (P).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (O. Manz, C. Sinn, Molitor, Wenninger), 9:01.99; Antwerp. 110 hurdles — 1. Parrish (WT), 15.65; McMichael (A), Tinlin (WT), Lamb (P). 100 meters — 1. B. Manz (P), 12.06; Recker (A), Head (WT), A. Manz (P). 800 relay — 1. Paulding (C. Manz, A. Manz, Carnahan, B. Manz), 1:38.21; Wayne Trace, Antwerp. 1600 meters — 1. C. Sinn (WT), 5:10.69; T. Sinn (WT), Johnson (A), Dangler (WT). 400 relay — 1. Paulding (C. Manz, A. Manz, Carnahan, B. Manz), 47.21; Antwerp, Wayne Trace. 400 meters — 1. Wenninger (WT), 53.46; Manz (WT), Carnahan (P), McMichael (A). 300 hurdles — 1. Parrish (WT), 44.84; Tinlin (WT). 800 meters — 1. Molitor (WT), 2:19.28; Ankney (P), Jones (P), Johnson (A). 200 meters — 1. O. Manz (WT), 24.16; Moore (WT), C. Manz (P), Recker (A). 3200 meters — 1. T. Sinn (WT), 11:50.97; Blankenship (WT), Laker (A). 1600 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Manz, Sinn, Wenninger, Tinlin), 3:45.62; Antwerp.
Girls Meet
Wayne Trace 61, Antwerp 54, Paulding 33
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Pollock (A), 32-1.25; Brewer (A), Shephard (WT), Fisher (P). Discus — 1. Pollock (A), 116-3.5; Sanderson (WT), Brewer (A), Fulk (A). High jump — 1. Shephard (WT), 5-4.5; Manz (P), Wittwer (WT), Octaviano (A), March (P). Long jump — 1. Altimus (A), 13-8.5; Moore (WT), Rue (P), Sanderson (WT). Pole vault — 1. Schweller (P), 11-0; Reyes (A), March (P), McMichael (A), Sanderson (WT).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Campbell, Bahena, Moore, S. Sinn), 10:22.78; Antwerp. 100 hurdles — 1. K. Stoller (WT), 18.15; McMichael (A), Shull (A), Meglich (A). 100 meters — 1. R. Stoller (WT), 13.34; Recker (A), Copsey (A), Hornish (WT). 800 relay — 1. Paulding (Schweller, Pease, March, Manz), 1:54.34. 1600 meters — 1. Weller (P), 5:52.07; Jewell (A), Meglich (A). 400 relay — 1. Antwerp (Meyer, Copsey, Altimus, Recker), 54.41; Wayne Trace, Paulding. 400 meters — 1. S. Sinn (WT), 1:01.25; Stoller (WT), Pease (P), Graham (A). 300 hurdles — 1. Schweller (P), 51.4; Shephard (WT), K. Stoller (WT), Rue (P). 800 meters — 1. Bahena (WT), 2:30.03; Hunt (P), Manz (P), Smith (A). 200 meters — 1. R. Stoller (WT), 27.78; Copsey (A), Recker (A), March (P). 3200 meters — 1. Octaviano (A), 14:17.06; Moore (WT), Smith (A). 1600 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Stoller, Bahena, Shephard, Sinn), 4:13.78; Paulding, Antwerp.
