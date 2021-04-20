CONVOY – Hicksville and Antwerp came away with wins Monday in a quad meet at Crestview with Continental a part of the field.
Hicksville’s boys beat out Crestview 76-59 for the top spot. The Aces were led by Kole Wertrman, who was a triple winner. Wortman took first in the 100, 200 and long jump.
Antwerp was able to hold off Hicksville 88.75-60.25 for the win in the girls meet. The Archers had a double winner in Leslie Pollock, who won the discus and shot put.
Hicksville also had a triple winner at the girls meet. Molly Crall won both hurdles events, plus took the long jump.
At Crestview
Boys
Team Scores
Hicksville 76, Crestview 59, Antwerp 45, Continental 42
Running Events
3200 relay – Crestview (Tomlinson, Renner, Foudy, Watts), 9:37.57; Hicksville; Antwerp. 110 hurdles – Jordan Updegrove (Cr), 16.0; Ridgeway (H), McMichael (A), Sentle (H). 100 – Kole Wertman (H), 11.21; Recker (A), Green (H), Easterling (Cr). 800 relay – Hicksville (Ridgeway, Sentle, Methvin, Rodriguez), 1:42.06; Crestview; Antwerp. 1600 – Hunter Tegenkamp (Co), 5:08.15; Watts (Cr), Tomlinson (Cr), Johnson (A). 400 relay – Antwerp (Wagner, Lengacher, Smith, Reyes), 48.1; Hicksville. 400 – Jaret Harting (Cr), 55.91; Ryan (H), Phares (A), Cunningham (Cr). 300 hurdles – Jordan Updegrove (Cr), 44.34; Knipp-Williams (Co), Sentle (H), Sowers (Cr). 800 – Isaiah Watts (Cr), 2:19.06; Tomlinson (Cr), Mayes (Co), Renner (Cr). 200 – Kole Wertman (H), 23.99; Easterling (Cr), Davis (Co), Lengacher (A). 3200 – Ryan Schliesser (H), 12:24.42; Villena (H), Stone (H), Myers (H). 1600 relay – Crestview (Harting, Nielson, Tomlinson, Watts), 3:52.43; Continental; Antwerp; Hicksville.
Field Events
Discus – Curtis Mansfield (Co), 149-0; Landers (A), Railing (H), Gibbs (Co). High jump – Nasir Easterling (Cr), 5-4; Rogers (H), Landers (A). Long jump – Kole Wertman (H), 16-7; Johnson (A), Speiser (Co), Davis (Co). Shot put – Isaac Gibbs (Co), 47-3.5; Landers (A), Railing (H), Greutman (H). Pole vault – Gaige McMichael (A), 10-6; Ridgeway (H), Recker (A), Gibbs (Co).
Girls
Team Scores
Antwerp 88.75, Hicksville 60.25, Crestview 44.25, Continental 30.75
Running Events
3200 relay – Crestview (Greulach, Leeth, Miller, Walls), 11:58.07; Antwerp; Hicksville. 100 hurdles – Molly Crall (H), 17.69; Dowler (Cr), Baird (H), Shull (A). 100 – Addyson Dowler (Cr), 12.47; Collier (Co), Recker (A), Woenker (H). 800 relay – Antwerp (Altimus, Recker, McMichael, Copsey), 1:59.52; Crestview; Hicksville. 1600 – Hayleigh Jewell (A), 6:22.33; Walls (Cr), Snyder (A), Leeth (Cr). 400 relay – Antwerp (Meyer, Altimus, Copsey, Recker), 54.65; Continental; Crestview. 400 – Emily Greulach (Cr), 1:05.86; Woenker (H), Tegenkamp (Co), Graham (A). 300 hurdles – Molly Crall (H), 53.8; Baird (H), Shull (A), McMichael (A). 800 – Bryn Tegenkamp (Co), 2:39.68; Greulach (Cr), Jewell (A), Scher (H). 200 – Layla Copsey (A), 28.12; Recker (A), Woenker (H), Schumm (Cr). 3200 – Siera Octaviano (A), 15:32.52; Smith (A). 1600 relay – Hicksville (Baird, Crall, Bailey, Clark), 4:42.91; Crestview.
Field Events
Discus – Leslie Pollock (A), 123-10.5; Neidhardt (H), Brewer (A), Fulk (A). High jump – Addyson Dowler (Cr), 4-6; Harmon (H), Tegenkamp (Co), Shull (A). Long jump – Molly Crall (H), 14-1; Marshall (Co), Clark (H), Baird (H). Shot put – Leslie Pollock (A), 33-1; Brewer (A), Neidhardt (H), Bergman (H). Pole vault – Shelby Collier (Co), 10-4.5; Reyes (A), McMichael (A).
