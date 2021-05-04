METAMORA – Delta was able to hold of Evergreen for both the girls and boys titles as the Vikings hosted the TJ Rupp Memorial track meet on Monday.
The Panthers took the girls meet by a close 118-114 score over the Vikings. Delta had three individual winners as Grace Armstrong won the 300 hurdles (52.81), Ella Ford took the high jump (4-8) and Kiersten Culler won the pole vault (8-0).
Evergreen had a double winner as Andrea Van Wert took the 100 (13.22) and 200 (27.83). Jordan Lumbrezer won the discus (105-0.5).
The Vikings also won the 400 relay in 53.47.
Delta’s boys won by a narrow 140-131 tally over the hosts. The Panthers picked up wins from James Ruple in the 100 (11.97) and Kai Fox in the shot put (43-8). Delta also won the 1600 relay in 3:49.69.
Evergreen had a boys double winner in Evan Lumbrezer, who won the 200 (24.36) and 400 (54.29). Will Dumas won the pole vault (11-0) and Sam Worline took the discus (124-10.75).
