ELIDA — Defiance track and field swept a tri-meet with Kenton and Elida on Monday, as both the boys and girls teams earned victories.
The boys won with a score of 82.5 to Kenton’s 66 and Elida’s 26.5. They won three of the four relays while also dominating the distance events. Eight of the top nine finishers in the 1600 meter run were Bulldogs. Josh Horvath won both hurdle events.
The girls won with a score of 74.50, barely edging Kenton’s 69.5. They too won three of four relay events. Emily Wahl won both the 800 and 1600 meter runs. Freshman Samantha Hohenberger was victorious in the long jump.
At Elida
Boys Meet
Defiance 74.5, Kenton 69.5, Elida 31
Field Events
Discus — 1. Rarey (K), 140-1; Stout (K), Jones (E). High jump — 1. Hile (E), 5-2; Jesionowski (K), Wilson (K). Long jump — 1. Quay (K), 19-7; DeLong (K), DeTray (D). Shot put — 1. Jones (E), 43-8; Fox (K), Rarey (K). Pole vault — 1. Douglass (E), 13-6; Miller (K), Fredericks (E).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Defiance (C. Batt, Jurcevich, J. Fortman, E. Fortman), 9:10.59; Kenton, Elida. 110 hurdles — 1. Horvath (D), 16.4; Dyer (K), Douglass (E). 100 meters — 1. Jolliff (K), 11.58; Harmon (E), Wilder (D). 800 relay — 1. Defiance (Graves, DeTray, E. Fortman, Horvath), 1:35.55; Kenton, Elida. 1600 meters — 1. C. Batt (D), 4:58.81; Gonzalez (D), Coressel (D). 400 relay — 1. Kenton, 45.84; Elida, Defiance A (Robinson, Howerton, Hall, Wilder). 400 meters — 1. Graves (D), 53.13; Quay (K), Grubbs (K). 300 hurdles — 1. Horvath (D), 40.87; Dyer (K), Hall (D). 800 meters — 1. E. Fortman (D), 2:15.96; Jurcevich (D), J. Fortman (D). 200 meters — 1. Jolliff (K), 23.23; Harmon (E), Wilder (D). 3200 meters — 1. C. Batt (D), 10:50.43; Gonzalez (D), Coressel (D). 1600 relay — 1. Defiance (E. Fortman, Jurcevich, Horvath, Graves), 3:40.66; Kenton, Elida.
Girls Meet
Defiance 82.5, Kenton 66, Elida 26.5
Field Events
Discus — 1. Miller (K), 119-9.5; Rohlf (D), Nelson (K). High jump — 1. Gladen (E), 4-8; Smith (D), Whitaker (K). Long jump — 1. Hohenberger (D), 15-5.5; Larrabee (K), Harrison (D). Shot put — 1. Miller (K), 35-2; Rohlf (D), Nelson (K). Pole vault — 1. Buxton (K), 8-6; Kroeckel (D), Smith (K).
Running Events
3200 relay — Defiance (Briseno, Mueller, Horvath, Wahl), 11:11.28; Kenton A, Kenton B. 100 hurdles — 1. Modd (K), 16.21; Rigg (D), Smith (K). 100 meters — 1. Makin (E), 13.28; Kroeckel (D), Bibler (D). 800 relay — 1. Defiance (Hohenberger, Bibler, Renn, Kroeckel), 1:53.58; Kenton, Elida. 1600 meters — 1. Wahl (D), 5:42.45; Briseno (D), Durham (E). 400 relay — 1. Kenton, 53.73; Defiance (Harrison, Bibler, Lee, Kroeckel), Elida. 400 meters — 1. Renn (D), 1:03.58; Horvath (D), Buxton (K). 300 hurdles — 1. Modd (K), 47.81; Rigg (D), Gladen (E). 800 meters — 1. Wahl (D), 2:39.45; Hohenberger (D), Bartlett (K). 200 meters — 1. Makin (E), 27.86; Horvath (D), Renn (D). 3200 meters — 1. Briseno (D), 12:42.03; Allmon (K), Cameron (K). 1600 relay — 1. Defiance (Hohenberger, Wahl, Renn, Horvath), 4:24.11; Kenton.
