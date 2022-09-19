Tennis court with tennis ball close up
HOLLAND — Defiance’s Marissa Martinez and Mya Garcia picked up the lone win for the Bulldogs in girls tennis action on Monday at Springfield, winning 6-1, 6-2 in the 4-1 setback.
Elisabeth Johnston and Victoria Gerencser picked up a first-set victory at second doubles before falling 6-3, 6-2 in the final two sets.
At Springfield
Springfield 4, Defiance 1
Singles
1. Tristin Matthews (S) def. Alexa Rittner, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Breanna Sparks (S) def. Alyssa Ritchie, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; 3. Alli Sharp (S) def. Mabel Adams, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Marissa Martinez-Mya Garcia (D) def. Catherine Valore-Emily Cox, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Erin Davis-Jenna Schad (S) def. Elisabeth Johnston-Victoria Gerencser, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
At Van Wert
Van Wert 5, Ayersville 0
1. Grace Lott (VW) def. Paula Torrent, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Zoe Coleman (VW) def. Peyton Martin, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sophie Gearhart (VW) def. Addisyn Hanenkrath, 6-0, 6-0.
1. Livy Quillen-Mandy Burenga (VW) def. Mikayla Shreve-Allison Doda, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Piper Pierce-Ashlyn Jennings (VW) def. Carina Hohenberger-Rose Swift, 6-0, 6-0.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
1. Reese Grothaus (B) def. Megan Welch, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Caitlyn DeWitt (B) def. Maggie Schmiedebusch, 7-5, 6-2; 3. Emma Shininger (B) def. Paige Compton, 6-3, 6-0.
1. Molly Hess-Hannah Andrews (B) def. Kayla Gerding-Lauren Niese, 6-1, 6-4; 2. Taylor Peel-Katelyn Nagel (B) def. Kailin Vorst-Sarah Ellerbrock, 6-0, 6-0.
