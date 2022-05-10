Tennis CAROUSEL.jpg

ARCHBOLD — Host Archbold claimed both doubles pairings in Monday’s match with Napoleon but the Wildcats prevailed with a sweep of the three singles matches to nab the overall victory.

Alex Gyde outlasted Kyle Hageman 7-5 in the first set of their third singles match before a 6-3 victory in set two.

At Archbold

Napoleon 3, Archbold 2

Singles

1. Nick Bunke (N) def. Kaiden Keiser, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Lathen Shank (N) def. Aron Miller, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Alex Gyde (N) def. Kyle Hageman, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles

1. Kaden Rufenacht-Ethan Stuckey (A) def. Mason Peckinpaugh-William Carlsson, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Luke Rosebrook-Cameron Yoder (A) def. Joe Stevens-Jacob Hvil, 6-1, 6-0.

