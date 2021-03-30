BRYAN — Bryan got its 2021 season off on a winning note, sweeping visiting Springfield 5-0 on Monday in both teams’ debut.

Nathan Hess and Craig Jackson combined to win at first doubles without dropping a game, as did Jay Fortner at first singles for the Golden Bears. Meanwhile, Carter Brown outlasted a tiebreak in the first set to down Tori Wurzelbacher, 7-5, 6-1.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Springfield 0

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Max Kufner, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Tori Wurzelbacher, 7-5, 6-1. 3. Micah McCashen (B) won by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Nathan Hess/Craig Jackson (B) def. Connor Gilley/Ben Cubberly, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Aiden Andrews/Caleb McCashen (B) def. Evan Hayward/Rocco Borrillo, 6-1, 6-0.

