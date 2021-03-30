BRYAN — Bryan got its 2021 season off on a winning note, sweeping visiting Springfield 5-0 on Monday in both teams’ debut.
Nathan Hess and Craig Jackson combined to win at first doubles without dropping a game, as did Jay Fortner at first singles for the Golden Bears. Meanwhile, Carter Brown outlasted a tiebreak in the first set to down Tori Wurzelbacher, 7-5, 6-1.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Springfield 0
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Max Kufner, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Tori Wurzelbacher, 7-5, 6-1. 3. Micah McCashen (B) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Nathan Hess/Craig Jackson (B) def. Connor Gilley/Ben Cubberly, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Aiden Andrews/Caleb McCashen (B) def. Evan Hayward/Rocco Borrillo, 6-1, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.