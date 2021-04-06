BRYAN — Bryan swept the two singles matches that were played 6-0, 6-0 as the Bears easily dispatched Napoleon.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Napoleon 0

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Ryan Otto, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Collin Fedderke, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Bryan won by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Craig Jackson/Nathan Hess (B) def. Mason Peckinpaugh/Alex Gyde, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Bryan won for forfeit.

At Archbold

Northview 5, Archbold 0

Singles

1. Grant Wieligman (N) def. Miles Rupp, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Gavin Binni (N) def. Cameron Yoder, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Max Forquer (N) def. Aron Miller, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Cameron Horvath/Grayson Worth (N) def. Kaden Rufenacht/Ethan Stuckey, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Alex Kasee/Pravia Jayatissa (N) def. Kaiden Keiser/Luke Rosebrook, 6-0, 6-0.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments