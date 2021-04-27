BRYAN – Bryan hosted two opponents on Monday, sweeping Ayersville and Rossford in boys tennis.
The Bears changed its lineup for Ayersville, going with Aiden Andrews, Craig Jackson and Sam Kennedy in singles.
Caleb and Micah McCashen teamed up for a 6-0, 6-0 victory at first doubles against the Pilots for Bryan.
On Saturday, the Golden Bears swept all four flights of doubles action to win the Northwest Ohio Doubles Tournament. Bryan defeated pairings from Maumee Valley Country Day at first third and fourth doubles to finish with 16 points, five clear of the runner-up Hawks.
Jay Fortner and Carter Brown picked up first place at first doubles while Craig Jackson and Nathan Hess downed Noah Becker and Carson Wenger of Wauseon at second doubles.
Aiden Andrews and Caleb McCashen were winners for the Bears at third doubles and Micah McCashen and Sam Kennedy prevailed at fourth doubles to complete the sweep.
Wauseon finished third in the team standings with Defiance in fourth.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Ayersville 0
Singles
1. Aiden Andrews (B) def. Alex Dean, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Craig Jackson (B) def. Justin Kieffer, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Sam Kennedy (B) def. Lucas Dennie, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Caleb McCashen/Micah McCashen (B) def. Ben Weisgerber/Brendan Scheirer, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Johnathan Dorsten/Beckett Stark (B) def. Daniel Hinojosa/Ashtyn Scheirer, 6-0, 6-0.
Bryan 5, Rossford 0
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Ethan Wiseman, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Caleb McCashen (B) def. Ethan Bihn, 6-2, 6-0. 3. Micah McCashen (B) def. Kyle Winkle, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Carter Brown/Nathan Hess (B) def. Nick Walker/Gavia Boggs, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Craig Jackson/Aiden Andrews (B) def. John Rust/Abby Sanders, 6-1, 6-0.
At Ottawa Hills
Ottawa Hills 4, Wauseon 1
Singles
1. Matt McGee (OH) def. Riley Morr, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Darwin Posta (OH) def. Noah Becker, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Henry Harders (OH) def. Carson Wenger, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Lance Rupp/Dylan Grahn (W) def. Guillermo Guardia/Karsten Huber, 7-6, 7-5. 2. Derek Borsody/Oliver Smirnov (OH) def. Levi Short/Gavin Van Deilen, 6-1, 4-6, 10-7.
At Lexington
Lexington 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Singles
1. Tommy Secrist (L) def. Carter Welch, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Ethan Remy (L) def. Colin Welch, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Karl Ethel (L) def. Eli Schmenk, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Ryan Mecurio/Ross Druk (L) def. Jaden Lehman/Josh Walls, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Joseph Litao/Evan Matney (L) def. Hayden Kuhlman/Bryant Schroeder, 6-3, 6-3.
