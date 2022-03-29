HOLLAND — Bryan took to the courts to open the boys tennis season on Monday and picked up a 5-0 shutout of host Springfield.

Jay Fortner claimed a 6-1, 6-0 victory at first singles for the Golden Bears while Aiden Andrews did not drop a game at third singles. The first doubles pairing of Nathan Hess and Landon Bassett and the second doubles team of Craig Jackson and Caleb McCashen did likewise, each claiming 6-0, 6-0 triumphs in their season lidlifters.

At Springfield

Bryan 5, Springfield 0

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Max Kufner, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Jimmy Kleshinski, 6-2, 7-5; 3. Aiden Andrews (B) def. Jacob White, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Nathan Hess-Landon Bassett (B) def. Ben Cubberly-Evan Hayward, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Craig Jackson-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Sam Cubberly-Conner Gilley, 6-0, 6-0.

