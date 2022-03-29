HOLLAND — Bryan took to the courts to open the boys tennis season on Monday and picked up a 5-0 shutout of host Springfield.
Jay Fortner claimed a 6-1, 6-0 victory at first singles for the Golden Bears while Aiden Andrews did not drop a game at third singles. The first doubles pairing of Nathan Hess and Landon Bassett and the second doubles team of Craig Jackson and Caleb McCashen did likewise, each claiming 6-0, 6-0 triumphs in their season lidlifters.
At Springfield
Bryan 5, Springfield 0
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Max Kufner, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Jimmy Kleshinski, 6-2, 7-5; 3. Aiden Andrews (B) def. Jacob White, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Nathan Hess-Landon Bassett (B) def. Ben Cubberly-Evan Hayward, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Craig Jackson-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Sam Cubberly-Conner Gilley, 6-0, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.