Defiance picked up wins in the first two singles matches, but that would be all the Bulldogs could win as Bowling Green battled back to score a 3-2 win.

Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager picked up solid wins.

“First and second singles played well against some young, but tough opponents,” said DHS tennis coach Charlie Bates. “Second doubles fought back to win the second set in a tiebreaker, but ran out of steam in the third set.”

At Defiance

Bowling Green 3, Defiance 2

Singles

1. Andrew Frederick (D) def. Mathias Drumm, 7-5, 6-2. 2. Ryan Yeager (D) def. Aaron Hershberger, 6-0, 6-2. 3. Zachary Morgan (BG) def. Damien Martinez, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Theodore Bock/Dominic Meszaros (BG) def. Nate Blunt/Riley Nadler 6-3, 6-4. 2. Luke Kohechy/Adam Brian (BG) def. Kolton Greear/Carter Campbell, 6-2, 6-7 (7-2), 6-2.

At Bryan

Bryan 3, Maumee 2

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Braden Tucker, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Gavin Yu (M) def. Carter Brown, 2-6, 7-5, 10-5; 3. William Zheng (M) def. Micah McCashen, 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles

1. Nathan Hess-Craig Jackson (B) def. Stephen Suelzer-Zach Hawary, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Aiden Andrews-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Hyeongu Hwang-Jared Chen, 6-3, 6-2.

At Archbold

Maumee Valley 3, Archbold 2

Singles

1. Gustavo Caillaux (MV) def. Miles Rupp, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Brad Koles (MV) def. Cameron Yoder, 6-1, 6-2. 3. Aron Miller (A) won by default.

Doubles

1. Ehsan Darr/Blake Rachural (MV) def. Kaden Rufenacht/Ethan Stuckey, 4-6, 6-0, 7-5. 2. Kaiden Rufenacht/Luke Rosebrook (A) def. Samo Ridi/Harshol Patel, 7-5, 7-6.

At Ada

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Ada 2

Singles

1. Miranda Wills (A) def. Carter Welch, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Dexter Woods III (A) def. Colin Welch, 6-3, 6-4. 3. Eli Schmenk (O-G) def. Brenden Jameson (O-G), 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Jaden Lehman/Josh Walls (O-G) def. Geddes Klingler/Ashlyn Madison, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Hayden Kuhlman/Bryant Schroeder (O-G) def. Cole Anspaugh/Amelia Alexander, 6-0, 6-3.

At Wauseon

Sylvania Southview 5, Wauseon 0

Singles

1. Riley Morr (W) lost, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Noah Becker (W) lost, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Wauseon lost by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Lance Rupp-Dylan Grahn (W) lost, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Levi Short-Gavin VanDeilen (W) lost, 6-0, 6-1.

