BRYAN — Bryan boys and girls swimming each won by narrow margins on Monday, both defeating Bowling Green in a dual meet at Williams County Family YMCA.
The boys saw a 94-86 victory over the Bobcats with Cole Pittman being named athlete of the meet for the boys after taking home first in the 50 freestyle (25.15) and the 100 breaststroke (1:14.47). Other first place finishers included Carter Luce in the 500 freestyle (5:32.81) and William McCann in the 200 individual medley (2:20.88).
On the girls side the Golden Bears downed the Bobcats 87-77. Paige Kunsman was named athlete of the meet after winning the 50 freestyle (26.57) and the 100 breaststroke (1:17.91). Nora Kunsman won the 100 freestyle (57.51) just narrowly beating out BGHS’s Maddy Desmond by two tenths of a second.
Boys
Bryan 94, Bowling Green 86
Individual Results
200 Medley relay - 1. Bowling Green (Sargent, Mejirtski, Xu, O’Connell), 1:54.00; Bryan (Mooore, Pittman, Ward, Davis). 200 freestyle - 1. Xu (BG), 2:02.55; Luce (B), Mejirtski (BG). 200 IM - 1. McCann (B), 2:20.88; Hildebrand (BG), O’Connell (BG). 50 freestyle - 1. Pittman (B), 25.15; Sargent (BG), Alvarez-Munoz (BG). Diving - 1. Ward (B), 199.20. 100 butterfly - 1. Mejirtski (BG), 1:02.33; Davis (B), Kellogg (B). 100 freestyle - 1. Xu (BG), 52.10; McCann (B), Moore (B). 500 freestyle - 1. Luce (B), 5:32.81; O’Connell (BG), Alspaugh (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (Pittman, Luce, McCann, Ward), 1:42.95; Bowling Green. 100 backstroke - 1. Hildebrand (BG), 1:08.28; Moore (B), Davis (B). 100 breaststroke - 1. Pittman (BG), 1:14.47; Sargent (B), Kaba (B). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (Davis, Luce, McCann, Moore), 3:48.66; Bowling Green A, Bowling Green B.
Girls
Bryan 87, Bowling Green 77
Individual Results
200 Medley Relay - 1. Bryan (Zigler, P. Kunsman, Durdel, Wallace), 2:13.82; Bowling Green B, Bowling Green A. 200 freestyle - 1. Desmond (BG), 2:08.51; N. Kunsman (B), Ostrowski. 200 IM - 1. Billiot (BG), 2:33.87; Durdel (B), Sargent (BG). 50 freestyle - 1. P. Kunsman (B), 26.57; Moore (B), Mathey (BG). Diving - 1. Azzarello (B), 149.00; Sampson (B). 100 butterfly - 1. Layne (BG), 1:10.02; Thormeier (B), Krupp (BG). 100 freestyle - 1. N. Kunsman (B), 57.51; Desmond (BG), Moore (B). 500 freestyle - 1. Layne (BG), 5:55.7; Zigler (B), Long (BG). 200 freestyle relay - 1, Bryan (P. Kunsman, Moore, Zigler, N. Kunsman), 1:49.01; Bowling Green, Bryan B. 100 backstroke - 1. Long (BG), 1:15.07; Johnson (B), Blair (BG). 100 breaststroke - 1. P. Kunsman (B), 1:17.91; E. Billiot (BG); K. Billiot (BG). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (Moore, Lambert, Durdel, N. Kunsman), 4:12.3; Bowling Green, Bowling Green B.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.