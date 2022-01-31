BRYAN — Bryan boys and girls swimming had their senior night on Monday night as they both earned victories over Bowling Green.
The girls won 99-84 earning first place finishes in the 200 medley relay, the 200 individual medley, one meter diving, the 100 freestyle, the 200 freestyle relay, and the 100 backstroke.
Maya Keil was the biggest weir for the Golden Bears winning four different events. Katie Seaman won three different events.
The graduating seniors for the Golden Bears are Emilee Bassett, Aquilina Cordic, Samantha Doty, Sydney Grisier, Morgan Koenig and Katie Seaman.
For the boys Kellen Rigg broke his own school record in the 200 individual medley as the Golden Bears triumphed over the Bobcats 88-69.
Rigg also won in the 100 butterfly and the 200 freestyle relay. As a team Bryan won in the 200 individual medley, the 50 freestyle, one meter diving, the 100 butterfly, the 100 freestyle, the 200 freestyle relay and the 100 breaststroke.
Jackson Miller was the winner of events taking the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.
The graduating seniors for the Golden Bears are Miller, Rigg and Ara Alyanakian.
Girls
Bryan 99, Bowling Green 84
Individual Results
200 medley relay - 1. Bryan (Keil, Bassett, Seaman, Zigler). 200 freestyle - 2. Bassett (Bryan), 3. Zigler (Bryan). 200 IM - 1. Keil (Bryan), 3. Mathey (Bryan). 50 freestyle - 2. Moore (Bryan). Diving - 1. Holbrook (Bryan), 2. Kunsman (Bryan), 3. Lambert (Bryan). 100 butterfly - 2. Thormeier (Bryan). 100 freestyle - 1. Seaman (Bryan), 2. Moore (Bryan), 3. Devlin (Bryan). 500 freestyle - 2. Durdel (Bryan). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (Keil, Bassett, Seaman, Moore), 2. Bryan (Devlin, Cordic, Kunsman, Lambert), 3. Bryan (Zigler, Lambert, Thormeier, Durdel). 100 backstroke - 1. Keil (Bryan). 100 breaststroke - 3. Bassett (Bryan). 400 freestyle relay - 2. Bryan (Lambert, Moore, Durdel, Thormeier), 3. Bryan (Cordic, Kunsman, Lambert, Langham).
Boys
Bryan 88, Bowling Green 69.
Individual Results
200 medley relay - 2. Bryan (Moore, Pittman, Rigg, Ward). 200 freestyle - 2. Alyanakian (Bryan). 200 IM - 1. Rigg (Bryan), 3. Davis (Bryan). 50 freestyle - 1. Miller (Bryan), 3. Ward (Bryan). Diving - 1. Ward (Bryan). 100 butterfly - 1. Rigg (Bryan), 3. Davis (Bryan). 100 freestyle - 1. Miller (Bryan). 500 freestyle - 2. Pittman (Bryan). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (Rigg, Pittman, Cole, Alyanakian), 3. Bryan (Pittman, Oberlin, Ward, Davis) 100 breaststroke - 1. Alyanakian (Bryan), 2. Pittman (Bryan). 400 freestyle relay - 2. Bryan (Moore, Davis, Alyanakian, Miller).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.