BRYAN – The Bryan boys and girls swim teams were able to turn away Bowling Green in a Monday dual meet.
The Bryan girls scored a 117-66 win. Addie Oberlin (50 and 100 freestyle) and Maya Keil (200 IM and 100 backstroke) were double winners.
The boys posted a close 84-77 win. Collin Barrow-Whetro (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), Kellen Rigg (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Jackson Miller (50 and 100 freestyle) all were double winners.
Girls
Bryan 117, Bowling Green 66
200 medley – Bryan (Keil, Bassett, Oberlin, Wityk) 2:04.76; 200 freestyle – Lauren Wityk (B) 2:13.79; 200 IM – Maya Keil (B) 2:33.73; 50 freestyle – Addie Oberlin (B) 26.44; diving – Scout Smith (B) 174.30; 100 butterfly – Katie Seaman (B) 1:11.91; 100 freestyle – Addie Oberlin (B) 59.21; 500 freestyle – Maggie Layna (BG) 6:07.20; 200 freestyle relay – Bryan (Oberlin, Keil, Seaman, Wityk) 1:50.09; 100 backstroke – Maya Keil (B) 1:11.00; 100 breaststroke – Emilee Bassett (B) 1:22.49; 400 freestyle relay – Bryan (Moore, Zigler, Seaman, Bassett) 4:15.78.
Boys
Bryan 84, Bowling Green 77
200 medley relay – Bryan (Barrow-Whetro, Alyanakian, Rigg, Miller) 1:46.28; 200 freestyle – Kellen Rigg (B) 1:52.29; 200 IM – Ara Alyanakian (B) 2:25.01; 50 freestyle – Jackson Miller (B) 23.02; 100 butterfly – Collin Whetro-Barrow (B) 1:01.48; 100 freestyle – Jackson Miller (B) 52.35; 500 freestyle – Alex Xu (BG) 5:45.79; 200 freestyle relay – Bryan (Miller, Alyanakian, Barrow-Whetro, Rigg) 1:34.19; 100 backstroke – Collin Barrow-Whetro (B) 1:07.91; 100 breaststroke – Kellen Rigg (B) 1:05.74; 400 freestyle relay – Bowling Green (Meijiritski, Alvarez-Munoz, Cavins, Xu) 3:57.02
