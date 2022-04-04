Tinora sophomore Scylea Zolman allowed a run in the first inning in a duel with Defiance at DHS on Monday.
Following the early stumble, the sophomore was nearly perfect giving up just two hits, no runs and helping Tinora to a 5-1 defeat of the Bulldogs.
The win handed Defiance their first loss of the season after they started 3-0 while Tinora has now won two straight since dropping its season opener against Bowling Green.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Tinora but due to rain the game was moved to Defiance.
“Having to come here and still taking care of business is awesome,” first-year head coach Tony Fairchild said. “Defiance has always been kind of a rival and we always want to beat them so to come over here and take care of business like we did is great. It’ll be a confidence builder moving forward.”
Zolman walked the second and third batters in the first inning and after steals brought the runners to second and third, Ally Escamilla brought in Lindsay Roth on a groundout to first. Zolman then hit the next batter, but struck out the final hitter to limit the damage.
The Rams immediately got a run back after a Quinn Horn double into the left-center gap brought home Logan McQuillin from first. The throw beat McQuillin home but it sailed over the head of the catcher to knot the score at one.
Zolman had no trouble in the the next two innings in the circle as she struck out five of the six batters she saw. This was a theme throughout the entire game as Defiance was able to force a couple walks throughout the contest, but contact was difficult as the sophomore racked up 13 punch outs in the contest.
“We had to calm her down there after the first inning, she gets a little amped up but she is a great pitcher and she is going to be a force to be reckoned with,” Fairchild said of his sophomore ace.
The Tinora bats were able to give some run-support in the third as after Anna Frazer reached first via error, stole second and reached third on a tag up, De’Vona Holmes was able to bring her home with a scorching single up the middle.
Holmes also found her way home with a two-out single from Paige Carpenter that brought home Holmes but saw Carpenter gunned trying to stretch the hit to a double to end the inning.
Defiance threatened with a runner in scoring position in both the fifth and sixth inning, but neither rally warranted a run and the latter resulted in catcher Tanae Smith gunning down the runner trying to steal third.
Tinora put up two more runs in the sixth on a two-run RBI double from Tegan Norden that made the score 5-1 and Zolman closed out the seventh to give herself a two-hit complete game.
“It was a tough battle today and when they have a pitcher like that in the circle it’s even tougher,” said Defiance coach Denny Parrish. “The girls knew coming in that she could throw well but we were aggressive and didn’t back down.”
Brooke Gathman was in the circle for Defiance for the second time this season and went six innings giving up nine hits, five runs (three earned) while fanning three and walking just one.
“I thought Brooke threw really well for us tonight. She gave up five and for a first-year varsity player I’ll take that all day,” Parrish said.
At the plate the Bulldogs were led by Elizabeth Hoffman, who notched both Bulldogs hits in the game, while Escamilla had the lone RBI.
Weather permitting, Defiance will be back in action on Tuesday for a Western Buckeye League opener at home against Ottawa-Glandorf while Tinora will travel to Elmwood.
Defiance 100 000 0 — 1 2 1
Tinora 102 002 X — 5 9 2
Records: Tinora 2-1, Defiance 3-1.
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 13 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Brooke Gathman (6 IP, 5 runs, 3 earned, 9 hits, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Elizabeth Hoffman 2 singles. (Tinora) — Tegan Norden double, single, 2 RBIs; De’Vona Holmes 2 singles; Paige Carpenter 2 singles; Quinn Horn double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.