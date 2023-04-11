CONTINENTAL — Freshman Paige Gamby hit for the cycle for Tinora, which rapped 19 hits in total in a 15-7 rout of host Continental in Monday softball action.
Gamby finished with four RBIs and four runs scored in the big day at the plate while Logan McQuillin had three base knocks. Scylea Zolman struck out eight in three innings of no-hit ball to earn the win.
Reese Knowles tripled in the setback for the Pirates.
Tinora 413 003 4 — 15 19 1
Continental 000 130 3 — 7 8 1
Records: Tinora 5-2, Continental 4-2.
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Maren Pittman.
Losing pitcher: Gracie Homier (7 innings, 14 runs, 9 earned, 17 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) — Paige Gamby single, double, triple, home run, 4 runs, 4 RBIs, 2 steals; Paige Carpenter 3 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Logan McQuillin 3 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Zoe Roesti 2 singles; Anna Frazer 3 steals, 2 runs. (Continental) — Reese Knowles single, triple; Gracie Homier 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Aislynn Noffsinger 2 singles, 2 runs; Alli Scott 2 runs.
Fairview 8, Van Wert 1
VAN WERT — Paige Ricica led Fairview from the plate and the circle in the Apaches’ 8-1 win over Van Wert.
Ricica struck out 11 in six innings of one-hit ball while hitting a single and double, scoring three runs for Fairview. Sophomore Kortney Grinnell added a triple.
Fairview 200 023 1 — 8 12 5
Van Wert 000 000 1 — 1 3 3
Records: Fairview 5-0, Van Wert 1-4.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (6 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: S Merritt.
Losing pitcher: Emma West (7 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 12 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Paige Ricica single, double, 3 runs; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles; Gracie Brown 2 singles; Brooklyn Sims 2 singles, 2 runs; Kortney Grinnell triple. (Van Wert) — 3 singles.
Hicksville 9, Stryker 4
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville snapped a four-game losing streak with a 9-4 win over visiting Stryker.
Kennedy Adams struck out seven in a complete-game win for the Aces while Morgan Fogle, Lillybell Porter and Allie Nelson all doubled in the victory.
Taylor Rethmel had three base knocks for the Panthers.
Stryker 022 000 0 — 4 7 2
Hicksville 200 430 x — 9 7 1
Records: Hicksville 2-5, Stryker 0-6.
Winning pitcher: Kennedy Adams (7 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Taylore Rethmel (9 runs, 6 earned, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) — Taylore Rethmel 3 singles, 2 RBIs. (Hicksville) — Morgan Fogle 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Lillybell Porter single, double, 2 RBIs; Allie Nelson double, 2 RBIs; McKenna Rice 2 runs; Jaylynn Price 2 RBIs.
North Central 5, Edgerton 3
PIONEER — North Central’s five-run third inning was enough to lift the Eagles past visiting Edgerton, 5-3.
Amara Wright earned the win on the bump for NC as the Eagles won despite being out-hit 6-4 and issuing seven walks.
Edgerton’s Casey Everetts and Noelle Ritter both doubled in two-hit efforts.
Edgerton 020 010 0 — 3 6 3
North Central 005 000 x — 5 4 0
Records: North Central 2-5, Edgerton 4-4.
Winning pitcher: Amara Wright (4 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Isabelle Burnett.
Losing pitcher: Olivia Wallace (3 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Corinne Cape.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Casey Everetts single, double; Noelle Ritter single, double. (North Central) — 4 singles.
Antwerp 17, Kalida 7
ANTWERP — Antwerp scored 16 runs in the first three innings en route to a 17-7 victory over Kalida.
The Archers scored four in both the first and third innings, but exploded for eight in the second to take home the win over the Wildcats. Kalida tried to extend the game but fell a run short, scoring four in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Maddie Peters notched a triple and scored three times for the Archers while Caroline Rohrs and Jillian Treece each had multi-hit days. Olivia Olzak clubbed a double, two singles and drove in two runs for Kalida in the loss.
Kalida 100 42 — 7 7 5
Antwerp 484 1x — 17 7 4
Records: Antwerp 6-2, Kalida 0-6
Winning pitcher: Lydia Krouse (2 innings, 1 run, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Elle Clem.
Losing pitcher: Danielle Basinger (1.1 innings, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Mady Nienberg.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) — Kassidy Hipsher double, 2 runs; Kate Foppe triple, single, 2 runs; Olivia Olzak double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Antwerp) — Carolina Rohrs 2 singles, 3 runs; Jllian Treece double, single, 2 runs; Elle Clem 2 RBIs; Raelynn Zuber 2 RBIs; Emma Townley 2 runs; Taylor Shull 2 runs; Maddie Peters triple, 3 runs; Faith Clem 2 runs.
Heritage (Ind.) 5, Wayne Trace 3
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace was able to muster three runs in the bottom of the seventh but that wasn’t enough as they fell 5-3 to Parkway (Ind).
Macy Doster had a two-single day for the Raiders, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped with the loss. Raegan McGarvey took the loss but gave up just two earned runs over five innings of work.
Heritage 000 020 3 — 5 9 4
W. Trace 000 000 3 — 3 5 3
Records: Wayne Trace 4-3
Winning pitcher: Danica Fuller (7 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Raegan McGarvey (5 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Logen Bland.
Leading hitters: (Heritage) — Danica Fuller double, single, 2 runs; Kendall Zelt 2 singles; Grace Guenthner home run, 2 RBIs; Lydia Schultz 2 singles; Libby Cain double. (Wayne Trace) — Macy Doster 2 singles.
Liberty Center 8, Evergreen 7
LIBERTY CENTER — It took nine innings to decide a winner between Liberty Center and Evergreen in NWOAL action as the Tigers scored two in the seventh and later one in the bottom of the ninth for a walk-off 8-7 win over the Vikings.
An error, a single and two walks is what brought in the winning run in the ninth for the Tigers. Back-to-back doubles from Molly Fuller and Emma St. Clair tied it up in the seventh. Molly Perry earned the win in the circle going seven and a third innings of relief.
Evergreen saw Avah Vaculik score twice and notch a multi-hit day while Evy Shrader drove in two runs.
Evergreen 040 020 100 — 7 9 5
L. Center 050 000 201- 8 10 2
Records: Liberty Center 7-0, 1-0 NWOAL; Evergreen 3-5, 0-1 NWOAL
Winning pitcher: Molly Perry (7.1 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 10 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Reese Kessler.
Losing pitcher: Kira Keller (8 innings, 10 hits, 8 runs, 3 earned, 7 strikeouts, 8 walks).
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) — Macy Chamberlain double; Courtney Robertson double, 2 singles; Avah Vaculik double, single, 2 runs; Evy Shrader 2 RBIs. (Liberty Center) — Bea Barrett triple, single; Molly Fuller double, single; Emma St. Clair double; Molly Perry double.
Swanton 16, Patrick Henry 4
HAMLER — Swanton scored seven runs in the sixth nning to come away with a 16-4 NWOAL victory over Patrick Henry on Monday.
The Patriots committed 12 errors on the day as though starter Mariah Boyer gave up all 16, only two of those were earned. Swanton saw Taylor Forrest earn the win with six innings of work, surrendering six hits, striking out nine and walking just one.
At the plate The Bulldogs saw Lyla Carrizales and Forrest each notch four-hit days while Alexa Faber clubbed three singles and drove in three RBIs. Patrick Henry saw Illy Schwiebert double and notch two singles.
Swanton 314 017 — 16 16 0
P. Henry 000 310 — 4 7 12
Records: Swanton 4-1, 1-0 NWOAL; Patrick Henry 2-6 0-1 NWOAL
Winning pitcher: Taylor Forrest (6 innings, 6 hits, 1 run, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Alexia Ostrander.
Losing pitcher: Mariah Boyer (6 innings, 16 hits, 16 runs, 2 earned, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Swanton) — Lyla Carrizales triple, 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Taylor Forrest double, 3 singles, 3 runs; Alexa Faber 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Autumn Pelland 2 runs; Cali LaGrange 2 runs; Jordyn Ramirez 2 runs. (Patrick Henry) — Illy Schwiebert double, 2 singles; Kasey Nelson double.
Bryan 10, Wauseon 3
BRYAN — Bryan’s Kailee Thiel was unstoppable at the plate with three home runs and five RBIs in the Golden Bears’ NWOAL-opening 10-3 win over Wauseon.
Thiel hit solo home runs in the third and fourth frames before connecting on a three-run bomb in the fifth inning. Thea Staten backed up the big day at the plate with 13 strikeouts in the circle, allowing two hits and two unearned runs.
Both Wauseon hits came off the bat of freshman Elley Ward.
Wauseon 000 020 1 — 3 3 4
Bryan 022 330 x — 10 14 4
Records: Bryan 7-0 (1-0 NWOAL, Wauseon 2-6 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (6 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Katelan Nagel.
Losing pitcher: Ella Hageman (2.2 innings, 4 runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Kayla Menningen.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Elley Ward 2 singles; Kayla Menningen 2 RBIs. (Bryan) — Kailee Thiel 3 home runs, 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Caitlyn DeWitt 3 singles, 3 runs; Mylie Vollmar 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Reese Grothaus 2 singles; Ella Voigt 2 singles.
Archbold 10, Delta 0
DELTA — Archbold opened NWOAL play in dominant fashion, blanking host Delta 10-0 in five innings.
Natalie Nofziger struck out 10 in the three-hit shutout for the Bluestreaks while Maddie Thiel and Bre Boysel each doubled and Ryann Burkholder had three base hits.
Jaclyn Kohlhofer rapped a pair of singles in the setback for Delta.
Archbold 311 14 — 10 13 1
Delta 000 00 — 0 3 8
Records: Archbold 5-2 (1-0 NWOAL), Delta 1-6 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mackenzie Clapp (5 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 13 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Ryann Burkholder 3 singles; Bre Boysel single, double, 3 RBIs; Maddie Thiel single, double; Ella Bowman 2 singles, 2 steals; Makena Thiel 2 singles. (Delta) — Jaclyn Kohlhofer 2 singles.
Pettisville 2, Edon 0
EDON — Pettisville’s Elizabeth Rochefort fired a two-hitter for the Blackbirds, blanking Edon 2-0 in a non-league tilt.
Rochefort struck out six in the win for Pettisville while Olivia Miller and Jenna Norman each hit a single and double.
Pettisville 000 002 0 — 2 7 0
Edon 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Records: Pettisville 3-3, Edon 0-6.
Winning pitcher: Elizabeth Rochefort (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (7 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — Olivia Miller single, double; Jenna Norman single, double. (Edon) — 2 singles.
