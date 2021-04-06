Tinora freshman hurler Scylea Zolman held Defiance to just one hit as the Rams blanked the Bulldogs at Defiance on Monday, 10-0.
Zolman struck out seven and issued just one walk in the complete-game win for Tinora (2-0), which secured the win with five runs in the seventh inning.
Defiance hurler Elivia Rosa countered with nine strikeouts in the circle but with 10 hits and eight walks allowed, the Tinora attack was too much.
“Elivia Rosa threw another great game,” said DHS coach Denny Parrish. “She tried to keep us in the game, we just didn’t have the defense to back her up. We made contact with the ball, we just hit right to their players.”
Logan McQuillin had a pair of doubles for the Rams while Tristen Norde, De’Vona Holmes, Paige Carpenter and Libby Bumb also added two-baggers.
Defiance will return to action Thursday at Perrysburg before a league opener Friday at St. Marys and games against Oregon Clay and Anthony Wayne on Saturday at DHS.
Tinora 002 210 5 — 10 10 0
Defiance 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Records: Tinora 2-0, Defiance 2-3.
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Elivia Rosa (7 innings, 10 runs, 10 hits, 9 strikeouts, 8 walks).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) — Logan McQuillan 2 doubles; Tristen Norden single, double; De’Vona Holmes single, double; Scylea Zolman 2 singles; Paige Carpenter double; Libby Bumb double.
