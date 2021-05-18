Tinora 21, Delta 2
Tinora racked up runs in all four innings it batted, rolling past Delta 21-2.
Libby Bumb tallied three hits, including a home run for the Rams in their season finale while Quinn Horn and Scylea Zolman also went yard.
Delta 101 00 — 2 4 7
Tinora 685 2x — 21 10 0
Records: Tinora 13-7.
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Maren Pittman.
Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (1 inning, 10 runs, 4 earned, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Other: Madison Savage.
Leading hitters: (Delta) — Ella Demaline single, double. (Tinora) — Libby Bumb 2 singles, home run, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Quinn Horn double, home run, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Tristen Norden 2 singles; Scylea Zolman home run.
Wauseon 9, Antwerp 3
ANTWERP – Wauseon made the trip to Antwerp and knocked off the Archers 9-3 as both teams prepare for district tournament action this week.
Payton Albright hit a home run to lead the 14-hit Indian attack.
Wauseon 122 022 0 – 9 14 1
Antwerp 000 201 0 – 3 2 0
Records: Wauseon 17-8, Antwerp 10-9.
Winning pitcher: Macee Schang (7 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 19 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: (Lydia Krouse (3 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts). Other: Emerson Litzenberg.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) – Payton Albright single, home run; Alexis Haury 4 doubles. (Antwerp) – Samantha Rigsby single, double.
Hilltop 13, Stryker 3
STRYKER — Hilltop completed a perfect run through the Buckeye Border Conference, capping a 12-0 league showing with a 13-3 win at Stryker.
Kodi Brenner and Lana Baker each had three-hit days for the Cadets (No. 8 Division IV OHSFSCA) while Brenner struck out 11 over six innings of work.
Sage Woolace doubled for the Panthers.
Hilltop 320 512 — 13 15 2
Stryker 000 021 — 3 4 5
Records: Hilltop 25-3 (12-0 BBC), Stryker 4-10 (4-7 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Kodi Brenner (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Caitlyn Lyons (6 innings, 13 runs, 8 earned, 15 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — Kodi Brenner 2 singles, double, 4 runs; Lana Baker 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Leanna Baker single, double; Sara Barnum single, double; Hannah Riley 2 singles. (Stryker) — Caitlyn Lyons 2 singles; Sage Woolace double.
North Central 11, Fayette 0
FAYETTE - North Central was able to even its record to 12-12 as they won the battle of the Eagles over North Central, 11-0.
North Central struck early, picking up six runs in the first inning.
Isabelle Burnett hit a double and drove in a pair of runs for North Central.
North Central 602 010 2 - 11 6 0
Fayette 000 000 0 - 0 3 7
Winning pitcher: Darbi Stewart (2.2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts). Others: Kendall Sutton, Isabelle Burnett.
Losing pitcher: Emma Leininger (5 innings, 4 hits, 9 runs, 1 earned, 7 walks, 7 strikeouts). Other: Emersyn Sinks.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Isabelle Burnett double, 2 RBIs; Lilly McMillen double, RBI; Macie Gendron single, 2 RBIs.
Continental 4,
Miller City 3
CONTINENTAL — Continental capped its season with a win in walk-off fashion, topping Miller City 4-3.
Alli Scott struck out six in a complete-game win for the Pirates while Cate Etter and Tygre Troyer each doubled.
Miller City 101 001 0 — 3 7 2
Continental 000 300 1 — 4 5 0
Records: Continental 5-12 (2-2 PCL), Miller City 6-16 (1-3 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Alli Scott (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Maddie Otto (6 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Aubrey Knueven 2 singles, double; Aly Michel 2 singles; Isabelle Vance triple. (Continental) — Cate Etter double; Tygre Troyer double.
