HAMLER — Alli Scott launched a three-run home run in the third inning as seventh-seeded Continental softball traveled to Hamler on Monday for a Division IV sectional semifinal and upended fifth-seeded Patrick Henry with a 4-2 win in the Elida district.
Scott’s one hit and three RBIs proved to be enough to move them to sectional finals as Gracie Homier put together a two-run (none earned), four-hit complete game shutout with nine strikeouts and four walks.
The Patriots saw Kasey Nelson club two singles and score the only two runs for Patrick Henry in the game. The Pirates will now travel to Columbus Grove to take on the Bulldogs on Thursday in a sectional final. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Continental 003 100 0 — 4 4 2
P. Henry 100 010 0 — 2 4 2
Records: Continental 8-10, Patrick Henry 7-13
Winning pitcher: Gracie Homier (7 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mariah Boyer (7 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Continental) — Alli Scott home run, 3 RBIs. (Patrick Henry) — Kenna Rosengarten double; Kasey Nelson 2 singles, 2 runs.
Pettisville 4, Stryker 1
PETTISVILLE — Elisa Rochefort did it all for Pettisville as the Blackbirds knocked Buckeye Border Conference foe Stryker out of the OHSAA state tournament with a 4-1 home win in the Bryan district.
Seventh-seeded Pettisville scored three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good after both squads scored a run in the opening inning. Rochefort gave up just the one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk while also being the only player to have two hits in the game with a double, single and two RBIs.
Pettisville will now move on to a sectional finals matchup at Ayersville against the second-seeded Pilots on Thursday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Stryker 100 000 0 — 1 5 0
Pettisville 100 030 x — 4 7 2
Records: Pettisville 8-8, Stryker 6-9
Winning pitcher: Elisa Rochefort (7 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Taylore Rethmel (6 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) — 5 hits. (Pettisville) — Olivia Miller double; Elisa Rochefort double, single, 2 RBIs.
Edon 11, North Central 2
PIONEER — 10th-seeded Edon scored nine runs in the first three innings of a Division IV sectional semifinal on Monday to upend eighth-seeded and Buckeye Border Conference foe North Central 11-2 in the Bryan district.
The Bombers put up seven runs in the third inning to run away with the contest. Natalie Wofford threw the complete game in the circle, giving up one earned run, five hits and striking out six while walking just one. She also tripled and drove in two runs in the contest. Emma Hickman had a three-hit game and scored twice.
North Central got doubles from Emma Fidler and Amara Wright in their tournament exit. The Bombers move on to play top-seeded Edgerton in sectional finals on Thursday at Edgerton. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Edon 117 011 0 — 11 16 4
N. Central 010 100 0 — 2 5 4
Records: Edon 3-14, North Central 7-9
Winning pitcher: Natalie Wofford (7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Amara Wright (2.1 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Isabelle Burnett, Kendal Sutton.
Leading hitters: (Edon) — Natalie Wofford triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Meghan Derck double, single; Emma Hickman double, 2 singles, 2 runs; Madison Ogden double, single; Emma Howard double, single, 2 runs; Allyson Derck 2 singles; Adison Briner 2 singles; Addison Warner 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (North Central) — Emma Fidler double; Amara Wright double.
Hilltop 28, Fayette 0
WEST UNITY — Fifth-seeded Hilltop drew 19 walks and ran away with a 28-0 Division IV sectional victory over Fayette in the Bryan district.
Giada Rising gave up one hit and struck out 11 in the circle while Joscelyn Layman tripled and doubled twice at the plate.
The Cadets will travel to fourth-seeded Hicksville in sectional finals on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Fayette 000 00 — 0 1 4
Hilltop (10)3(12) 3x — 28 10 1
Records: Hilltop 15-7, Fayette 0-9
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Emersyn Sinks (2.2 innings, 5 hits, 21 runs, 18 earned, 4 strikeouts, 14 walks). Others: Mesa Gorsuch.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) — 1 hit. (Hilltop) — Joscelyn Layman triple, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 5 runs; Giada Rising double, single, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Brooklyn Kuszmaul 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Sophie Graham 3 runs; Shealyn Brown 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Abby Austin 3 runs; Kenley Routt 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Addison Vance-Zuver 2 RBIs.
Crestview 17, Kalida 2
CONVOY — Top-seeded Convoy Crestview scored nine runs in the first inning and eight in the third to run away with 17-2 run victory over Kalida in a Division IV district semifinal in the Elida district.
The Knights got three innings of shutout ball from Olivia Heckler as she struck out all but one batter in the contest. The Wildcats mustered just one hit in the loss.
Kalida 000 20 — 2 1 6
Crestview 908 0x — 17 12 0
Records: Crestview 18-5, Kalida 1-14
Winning pitcher: Olivia Heckler (3 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: M. Lugabil.
Losing pitcher: Brooke Basinger (4 innings, 12 hits, 17 runs, 14 earned, 1 strikeout, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) — 1 hit. (Crestview) — Megan Mosier triple, single, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Cat Castle double, single, 2 RBIs; Kaylee Mollenkopf 2 singles, 2 runs; Micheala Lugabil 2 runs; Zoey Miller 2 runs; Kate Sawmiller 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Violet Dirr 2 runs; Nevaeh Ross 2 singles, 2 runs.
Regular season
Ayersville 8, Miller City 7
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville saw seven different players double in their 8-7 non-league win over Miller City on Monday but none was more important than Leah Bunke’s two-bagger that plated the winning run in a tie ballgame in the bottom of the seventh.
Kendra Waldron, Taylor Waldron, Mabel McGuire, Aeriel Brown, Mikala Schindler and Addisoin Zartman all also doubled for the Pilots in their 13th win of the season.
Kendra Waldron picked up her eighth win in the circle with two innings of relief that saw her strikeout six.
Sam Demuth left the yard and drove in two runs for the Wildcats as they were outhit by the Pilots 16-9.
M. City 130 021 0 — 7 9 2
Ayersville 101 400 2 — 8 16 2
Records: Ayersville 13-5, Miller City 12-7
Winning pitcher: Kendra Waldron (2 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Taylor Waldron.
Losing pitcher: Nicolette Inkrott (3.1 innings, 11 hits, 6 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Isabelle Reyna.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Sam Demuth home run, 2 RBIs; Taylor Wilhelm double, 2 singles, 3 runs; Jordan Schnipke double, single. (Ayersville) — Kendra Waldron triple, double, single, 2 runs; Mabel McGuire double; Aeriel Brown double, single; Mikala Schindler double; Addison Zartman double; Taylor Waldron double, single; Leah Bunke double; Allison Eldridge 2 RBIs; Meling Bond 2 singles.
Wauseon 13, Delta 2
DELTA — Wauseon picked up their second Northwest Ohio Athletic League win with a 13-2, five inning win over Delta to close the NWOAL slate.
They scored five runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to put the nail in the coffin. Ella Hageman gave up just three hits and struck out one to get the win. Kendall Horner doubled and drove in two runs.
Jasey Spiess tripled for the Panthers.
Wauseon 200 155 — 13 9 2
Delta 100 001 — 2 4 0
Records: Wauseon 7-12, 2-5 NWOAL; Delta 0-18, 0-7 NWOAL
Winning pitcher: Ella Hageman (5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Kendall Horner.
Losing pitcher: Jaclyn Kohlhofer (5 innings, 6 hits, 8 runs, 7 earned, 6 strikeouts, 8 walks). Others: Mackenzie Clapp.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Kendall Horner double, 2 RBIs; Kylerr Bronson 2 singles; Ella Albright 2 singles, 2 runs; Brianna Hays 2 runs; Ava Kovar 2 runs; Bella McGuire 2 runs; Layla Martinez 2 RBIs. (Delta) — Jasey Spiess triple, single; Mya Martinez 2 singles.
Paulding 3, Lincolnview 2
PAULDING — Paulding rallied from two runs down through 4.5 innings with a three-run fifth to knock off Lincolnview, 3-2.
Tia Mendez laced a two-run single to center with two down in the fifth to take the lead for Paulding while the Panther freshman also pitched 2.2 innings of perfect relief to earn the win. Mendez and Maci Kauser each had two base hits.
Lincolnview 100 010 0 — 2 5 0
Paulding 000 030 x — 3 7 1
Records: Paulding 8-11, Lincolnview 15-8.
Winning pitcher: Tia Mendez (2.2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jalynn Klopfenstein.
Losing pitcher: Taylor Post (5 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Sydney Fackler.
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) — Addysen Stevens single, home run, 2 runs; Taylor Post double. (Paulding) — Tia Mendez 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Maci Kauser 2 singles; Samantha Leal double.
Woodlan (Ind.) 5, Antwerp 2
ANTWERP — Antwerp was held scoreless for the final five innings of a 5-2 home setback to Woodlan (Ind.).
Emma Townley connected on a single and double for half of the hitting output for the Archers.
Woodlan 200 021 0 — 5 7 2
Antwerp 020 000 0 — 2 4 1
Records: Woodlan 10-3, Antwerp 9-10.
Winning pitcher: Olivia Roney (3.1 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Abby Horn.
Losing pitcher: Elle Clem (5 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Lydia Krouse.
Leading hitters: (Woodlan) — Alyssa Harvey 2 singles, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Avah Smith home run, 2 RBIs; Lexi Metzger home run. (Antwerp) — Emma Townley single, double.
