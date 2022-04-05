Ayersville 4, Columbus Grove 2
COLUMBUS GROVE — Ayersville picked up its first win of the season, holding off host Columbus Grove, 4-2.
Hailey Johnson struck out eight in four innings of work for the Pilots while Nikole Vold homered and Hailey Bok had a pair of base hits.
Ayersville 200 100 1 — 4 9 1
Col. Grove 000 200 0 — 2 3 3
Records: Ayersville 1-1, Columbus Grove 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Hailey Johnson (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kam Utendorf (7 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Nikole Vold single, home run; Hailey Bok 2 singles. (Columbus Grove) — Kam Utendorf triple.
Paulding 18, Miller City 9
MILLER CITY — Paulding racked up 27 hits, scoring in all seven innings of an 18-9 doubling of host Miller City.
Sophomore Jocelynn Parrett had five hits and four RBIs in the win for the Panthers, including a pair of doubles. Maci Kauser and Riley Stork had four hits each while freshman Ameah Carr homered and drove in four runs.
Maddie Erford ripped a pair of doubles for Miller City while Nicole Ellerbrock had three base knocks.
Paulding 213 216 3 — 18 27 2
Miller City 013 111 2 — 9 13 2
Records: Paulding 2-1, Miller City 2-3.
Winning pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (4.2 innings, 5 runs, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Riley Stork.
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (4 innings, 10 runs, 7 earned, 14 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Nicolette Inkrott.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Jocelynn Parrett 3 singles, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Riley Stork 4 singles, 3 runs; Maci Kauser 3 singles, double, 3 runs; Ameah Carr 2 singles, home run, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Katie Beckman 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Eternity Bassler single, double, 2 runs; Zoe Valle single, double, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Elli Barton 2 singles, 2 runs; Jalyn Klopfenstein 2 singles, 2 runs. (Miller City) — Maddie Erford single, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Nicole Ellerbrock 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Taylor Michel double, home run; Aly Michel 2 singles; Chelsie Wilhelm double, 2 runs.
Eastside (Ind.) 11, Edgerton 0
BUTLER, Ind. — Eastside closed out Edgerton with nine runs in the final three innings, no-hitting the Bulldogs in an 11-0 victory.
Natalie Lower earned the feat for the Blazers with eight strikeouts and two walks in six frames. Freshman Casey Everetts and sophomore Nessa Cox were the only batters that reached base for the Bulldogs.
Edgerton 000 000 — 0 0 1
Eastside 110 234 — 10 13 0
Records: Eastside 1-0, Edgerton 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Lower (6 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (5.1 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 13 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Eastside) — Mataya Bireley triple, double, 2 runs; Skye Kessler double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Candence Gardner double, single, 2 runs; Faith McClain 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.