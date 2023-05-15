Division IV Districts
At Elida
Lincolnview 12,
Continental 2
Crestview 10, M. City 6
ELIDA — The Northwest Conference got two over on the Putnam County league as Lincolnview and Crestview downed Continental and Miller City, respectively, in D-IV district semifinal softball action on Monday evening.
In the opener, Continental staked out a 2-0 lead through two innings before Lincolnview stormed back with 11 runs over the third and fourth frames. Raegen Clemens homered, driving in both runs in the season-ending setback for the Pirates.
In the late contest, Crestview seized an early 10-1 lead through four frames as a Miller City uprising in the fifth fell short in a 10-6 win for the Knights. Taylor and Chelsea Wilhelm had two base hits each for the Wildcats.
Continental 200 00 — 2 4 1
Lincolnview 004 71 — 12 12 1
Records: Lincolnview 18-9, Continental 9-12.
Winning pitcher: Taylor Post (5 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Gracie Homier (4.2 innings, 12 runs, 9 earned, 12 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Continental) — Raegen Clemens home run, 2 RBIs; Lauren Williams double. (Lincolnview) — Allie Miller 2 singles, double, 2 runs; S Longstreth 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Addysen Stevens single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Taylor Post home run, 3 RBIs; Grace Brickner double; Lainey Spear double; Makayla Jackman double, 2 runs; Sydney Fackler 2 runs.
Miller City 001 050 0 — 6 7 1
Crestview 045 100 x — 10 10 1
Records: Crestview 21-4, Miller City 15-8.
Winning pitcher: Olivia Heckler (7 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (6 innings, 10 runs, 8 earned, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Taylor Wilhelm single, double, 2 runs; Chelsea Wilhelm 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Crestview) — Michaela Lugabihl single, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Megan Mosier 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Laci McCoy triple; Kate Sawmiller double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Violet Dirr 2 runs; Zoey Miller 2 runs.
Regular Season
Bryan 7, Tinora 2
Bryan star freshman Thea Staten struck out 16 Tinora batters and took advantage of six Ram errors in a 7-2 victory.
Staten also homered in the 12th straight win for the Golden Bears (No. 7 D-II OHSFSCA) while Kailee Thiel had two base hits.
Paige Gamby connected for a home run in the loss for Tinora.
Bryan 003 102 1 — 7 5 2
Tinora 100 001 0 — 2 5 6
Records: Bryan 21-1, Tinora 16-7.
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 16 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Kailee Thiel 2 singles, 2 runs; Thea Staten home run; Tabithah Taylor 2 RBIs. (Tinora) — Paige Gamby home run; Anna Frazer 2 steals.
Wauseon 8, Antwerp 5
ANTWERP — Wauseon racked up five runs before Antwerp ever took an at-bat as the Indians picked up an 8-5 road win.
Ella Hageman allowed one earned run in four innings for the Indians and helped her own cause with a single and double, driving in three runs. Danica Pack also doubled.
Madison Berenyi’s single and double led the Archers at the dish.
Wauseon 503 000 0 — 8 10 5
Antwerp 113 000 0 — 5 7 1
Records: Wauseon 8-13, Antwerp 8-13.
Winning pitcher: Ella Hageman (4 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Kendall Horner.
Losing pitcher: Lydia Krouse (3 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Elle Clem.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Ella Hageman single, double, 3 RBIs; Ella Albright 2 singles; Bella McGuire 2 singles; Danica Pack double, 2 RBIs. (Antwerp) — Madison Berenyi single, double; Cadence Shull 2 singles, 2 runs; Elle Clem 2 singles.
