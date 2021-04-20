Anna Ankney and Olivia Ricica powered Fairview with home runs as the Fairview Apaches came to Defiance and scored a 14-3 win over the Bulldogs on Monday.
Fairview kept scoring after Defiance was able to trim the lead to 3-2. The Apaches tacked on three more runs in the second, then went for six in the third.
Ankney finished with a single and home run on the day while Olivia Ricica had three knocks and four RBIs in the Apaches’ 10th consecutive victory since dropping their season opener to a now-undefeated Bryan squad by a 3-1 score on March 29.
Cassie Mavis added four hits for Fairview.
Lindsay Roth tagged a double for the host Bulldogs (2-12) while Talya Escamilla connected for a pair of base hits.
The Apaches will host Wayne Trace Tuesday in a GMC tilt. Defiance will head to Kenton for a WBL contest.
Fairview 336 20 – 14 20 0
Defiance 200 10 – 3 5 2
Records: Fairview 10-1, Defiance 2-12.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (4 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts). Other: Jasmin Minck.
Losing pitcher: Elivia Rosa (5 innings, 20 hits, 14 runs, 13 earned, 0 walks, 1 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) – Anna Ankney single, home run, 3 RBIs; Olivia Ricica 2 singles, home run, 4 RBIs; Kiersten Cline single, triple, 2 RBIs; Clair Shininger double; Allison Rhodes single, double, 2 RBIs; Cassie Mavis 4 singles, RBI; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles, RBI. (Defiance) – Lindsay Roth double; Talya Escamilla 2 singles.
