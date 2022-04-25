WEST UNITY — Lana Baker hit her area-leading ninth home run and threw a complete game shutout in a 8-0 Hilltop victory over Hicksville.
Baker also notched a double, two RBIs and two runs. Holly Jermeay drove in three runs for the Cadets while Kacy Connolly smashed a double, plated two and scored two as well.
Hicksville’s Macie Eicher went 2-for-3 with a double in the loss for Hicksville.
Hicksville 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Hilltop 202 004 x — 8 8 0
Records: Hilltop 13-3, Hicksville 3-10.
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (7 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Katie Chapman (5.2 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Allie Nelson.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Macie Eicher double. (Hilltop) — Lana Baker home run, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kacy Connolly double, 2 RBIs; Holly Jermeay 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Joscelyn Layman 2 runs.
Edon 6, North Central 3
PIONEER — Edon scored three runs in the top of the tenth to break a tie and ultimately overcome North Central 6-3 in a non-league matchup on Monday.
North Central scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to knot things up at three before both teams failed to sore in the eighth and ninth.
Natalie Wofford went all 10 innings for Edon and got the win on three earned, 10 hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Darbi Stewart and Kendall Sutton split the work in the circle in half for the Eagles, combing to fan 10 batters.
Emma Howard and Wofford each managed two singles while MacKenzie Spangler had two double for the Bombers.
Sutton had two doubles for the Eagles while Makinzy King went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Edon 010 200 000 3 — 6 8 4
North Central 200 000 100 0 — 3 10 2
Records: Edon 3-6, North Central 3-7.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Wofford (10 innings, 10 hits, 3 earned, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Kendall Sutton (5 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts). Others: Darbi Stewart.
Leading hitters: (Edon) — MacKenzie Spangler double; Emma Howard 2 singles; Natalie Wofford 2 singles. (North Central) — Kendall Sutton 2 doubles, 2 runs; Makinzy King 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Amara Wright 2 singles; Darbi Stewart 2 singles.
Edgerton 6, Pettisville 5
EDGERTON — Edgerton freshman Casey Everetts blasted a home run and drove in five runs as Edgerton topped Pettisville 6-5 with a walk-off win.
Ashlynn Sleesman went the distance for the Bulldogs, getting the win and fanning 11. Noelle Ritter added two singles for the Bulldogs.
Liz Rochefort led Pettisville at the dish, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the loss.
Pettisville 003 200 0 — 5 8 3
Edgerton 002 030 1 — 6 6 0
Records: Edgerton 5-8, Pettisville 3-6.
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 8 hits, 5 earned, 3 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Liz Rochefort (6.2 innings, 6 hits, 4 earned, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) -Liz Rochefort triple, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Olivia Miller 2 singles. (Edgerton) — Casey Everetts home run, 5 RBIs; Noelle Ritter 2 singles; Ashlyn Sleesman 2 runs; Corinne Cape 2 runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.