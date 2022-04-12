SHERWOOD — After a slow start, the Fairview offense woke up in the latter part of a six-inning, 10-0 win over Van Wert.
The Apaches scored four runs in both the fourth and sixth innings to blow the game wide open. Paige Ricica led the way with three singles and three RBIs. Jasmin Minck added two doubles and two runs. Ricica and Minck also combined to throw a three-hiter in the circle. Ricica carried most of the load going five innings, striking out four and giving up just one hit.
Van Wert 000 000 — 0 3 1
Fairview 110 404 — 10 18 0
Records: Fairview 5-0, Van Wert 1-5.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Jasmin Minck.
Losing pitcher: Marissa Mottinger (4 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 10 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Emilee Phillips.
Leading hitters: (Van Wert) — Carlee Young double. (Fairview) — Paige Ricica 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Jasmin Minck 2 doubles, 2 runs; Alexis Taylor 3 singles; Allison Rhodes 2 singles; Alyssa Merritt 2 RBIs.
Hicksville 8, Stryker 4
STRYKER — Hicksville earned its first win of the season with an 8-4 victory on the road against Stryker.
Allie Nelson earned the win in the circle, striking out eight for the Aces while scattering nine hits. At the plate, Morgan Fogle paced the Aces with a triple and two doubles that drove in two runs while Sydney Bland also drove in a run with a two-single outing.
Stryker’s Brooke Collins and Haylee Fulk each notched multi-hit days for the Panthers.
Hicksville 221 111 0 — 8 11 2
Stryker 103 000 0 — 4 9 1
Records: Hicksville 1-3, Stryker 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Allie Nelson (7 innings, 4 runs, 9 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Haylee Fulk (7 innings, 8 runs, 11 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Morgan Fogle triple, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Alyssa Seitz double, single; Sydney Bland 2 singles. (Stryker) — Brooke Collins 2 singles; Haylee Fulk 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Oliviah Clingaman double, 2 runs.
Paulding 25, Continental 5
CONTINENTAL — Paulding poured on 13 runs in the opening inning en route to a 25-5 five-inning victory over Continental.
Brooklyn Bakle had a career day at the dish, falling a double short of the cycle while also launching two home runs and driving in six RBIs. Sister Alivia also went deep in the game and added a double and single while driving in five runs.
Freshman Riley Stork was the winner in the circle, pitching five innings, fanning six.
Continental’s Alli Scott led the way at the plate for the Pirates with a triple, single and two RBIs.
Paulding (13)23 43 — 25 17 1
Continental 012 02 — 5 6 9
Records: Paulding 5-1, Continental 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Riley Stork (5 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Alli Scott (0.1 innings, 12 runs, 3 earned, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Destiny Pier.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Brooklyn Bakle 2 home runs, triple, single, 6 RBIs, 3 runs; Alivia Bakle home run, double, single, 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Jalyn Klopfenstein triple, double, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs. (Continental) — Alli Scott triple, single, 2 RBIs; Tori Searfoss triple, 2 runs.
Edgerton 7, N. Central 2
EDGERTON — Edgerton pulled away with five runs over the final four frames to earn its first win of the season, a 7-2 victory over North Central.
Ashlyn Sleesman struck out six in a complete-game win for the Bulldogs while Corinne Cape ripped a pair of doubles.
Kendall Sutton and Emma Fidler each doubled in the setback for the Eagles.
North Central 002 000 0 — 2 4 2
Edgerton 020 113 0 — 7 11 2
Records: Edgerton 1-4, North Central 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Darbi Stewart (5.1 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 11 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Kendall Sutton, Isabelle Burnett.
Leading hitters: (North Central) — Kendall Sutton single, double; Emma Fidler double. (Edgerton) — Corinne Cape 2 doubles; Lola Giesige 2 singles; Grace Schroeder 2 singles; Noelle Ritter double; Nessa Cox double.
Bryan 4, Swanton 0
BRYAN — Bryan broke open a scoreless ballgame with three runs in the fifth inning as the Bears won their NWOAL opener over Swanton 4-0.
Addie Arnold shut down the Bulldogs in a two-hit shutout, fanning 14 batters in the win for Bryan, which won despite hitting four singles. Ella Voigt swiped two bases for the Bears.
Taylor Forrest allowed just four hits but was dealt the loss thanks to five Swanton errors. Forrest also doubled as one of the two hits for the Bulldogs.
Swanton 000 000 0 — 0 2 5
Bryan 000 031 x — 4 4 1
Records: Bryan 5-1 (1-0 NWOAL), Swanton 1-1 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Addison Arnold (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 14 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Taylor Forrest (6 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Swanton) — Taylor Forrest double. (Bryan) — 4 singles.
Edon 15, Pettisville 3
EDON — Edon pushed across 15 runs in the first three innings against Pettisville in a Buckeye Border Conference battle to earn its first win, 15-3.
Meghan Derck homered in a three-hit day for the Bombers, driving in a pair, while Emma Howard also tallied three hits and two RBIs, including a pair of doubles.
Alli King and Ella Richer each had two base knocks for the Blackbirds.
Pettisville 100 02 — 3 7 2
Edon 285 0x — 15 16 3
Records: Edon 1-3 (1-0 BBC), Pettisville 1-2 (0-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Natalie Wofford (5 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Elisabeth Rochefort (4 innings, 15 runs, 16 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — Alli King 2 singles, 2 runs; Ella Richer 2 singles. (Edon) — Meghan Derck home run, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Emma Howard 2 doubles, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Allyson Derck 2 singles, 2 runs; Allison Kaylor 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Carlie Kiess 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jessica Craven triple.
Miller City 16, O-G 0
GLANDORF — Miller City took advantage of 15 walks issued by Ottawa-Glandorf pitching, racking up a 16-0 win over the host Titans.
Taylor Wilhelm doubled and scored four runs in the win for Miller City while Maddie Erford had two singles and three RBIs.
Miller City 413 62 — 16 7 0
O-G 000 00 — 0 2 5
Records: Miller City 3-2, Ottawa-Glandorf 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Nicolette Inkrott (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Alivia Balbaugh (3.1 innings, 12 runs, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 12 walks). Other: Paige Maas.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Taylor Wilhelm single, double, 4 runs; Maddie Erford 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Chelsie Wilhelm triple, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Samantha DeMuth 5 runs; Aly Michel 2 RBIs. (Ottawa-Glandorf) — 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.