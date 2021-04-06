SHERWOOD – Nine players drove in at least one run as the Apaches continued to swing the bats well at the start of the season in a 20-2 win over Montpelier.
Kiersten Cline and Jasmine Minck each drove in three runs for Fairview.
Montpelier 000 20 – 2 3 5
Fairview 519 5x – 20 15 2
Winning pitcher: Jasmine Minck (4 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 6 walks, 7 strikeouts). Other: Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck.
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hillard (2 innings, 8 hits, 7 runs, 5 earned, 0 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: Bianca Phongphiole.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) – Clair Shininger double; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck double, 2 RBI; Alyssa Merrit 2 singles, RBI; Cassie Mavis 2 singles, RBI; Kiersten Cline single, 3 RBI; Olivia Ricica RBI; Allison Rhodes 2 singles, RBI; Paige Ricica 4 singles, 2 RBI; Jasmine Minck 3 RBI.
Ayersville 15,
Columbus Grove 5
AYERSVILLE – After spotting Columbus Grove a 1-0 lead after one inning, the host Pilots tallied five runs in the second, eight in the third and fourth in the fourth to pick up a lopsided win.
Kelly Limbaugh drove in five of the runs for Ayersville. She hit a home run in the fourth inning.
Columbus Grove 100 31 – 5
Ayersville 058 2x – 15
Winning pitcher: Mikala Schindler (5 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Mershmon (3.1 innings, 13 hits, 15 runs, 6 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) – Kelly Limbaugh 3 hits, 5 RBI; Mikala Schindler 3 hits.
Parkway 6, Antwerp 2
PARKWAY — Parkway tallied six runs in the third inning, getting all the runs they needed, to score a 6-2 win over Antwerp.
Antwerp 011 000 0 – 2 4 1
Parkway 006 000 x – 6 7 3
Records: Antwerp 1-1, Parkway 3-0.
Winning pitcher: Langham (5 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: Loath.
Losing pitcher: Litzenberg (6 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (Parkway) – Stephenson home run; :Langenkamp 2 singles; Sites double. (Antwerp) – Rigby double; Schuller double.
Patrick Henry 8,
Hicksville 7
HAMLER – Patrick Henry plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh to score an 8-7 win over Hicksville.
Hicksville 300 031 0 – 7 17 0
Patrick Henry 022 010 3 – 8 11 2
Winning pitcher: E. Meyer (7 innings, 17 hits, 7 runs, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: S. Bland (0 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) – M. Fogle single, double, triple, 2 RBI; A. Seitz 3 singles, 2 RBI; L. Bassett double, RBI; S. Bland 2 singles, double; A. Nelson single, double. (Patrick Henry) – E. Meyer 2 triples, 2 RBI; K. Kruse single, double, 2 RBI; L. Holloway single, double, 2 RBI; B. McGraw 2 singles, RBI.
Kalida 11, Holgate 1
KALIDA – Emily Huss drove in three runs, plus earned the win in the circle as the Wildcats scored am 11-1 win over Holgate in six innings.
Holgate 000 010 – 1 3 5
Kalida 420 104 – 11 11 2
Winning pitcher: Emily Buss (4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) – Emily Buss home run, double, 3 RBI; Kassidy Hipsher triple; Mya Schmitz triple, RBI.
Paulding 11, M. City 1
PAULDING – Four players all drove in two runs as Paulding won 11-1 in five innings.
Miller City 000 01 – 1 8 1
Paulding 260 21 – 11 13 1
Winning pitcher: Riley Stork (5 innings, 8 hits, 1 run, seven walks, 1 strikeout).
Losing pitcher: M. Otto (4 innings, 13 hits, 11 runs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) – M. Otto 2 singles; T. Wilhelm 2 singles. (Paulding) – Jalynn Parrett double, 2 singles, 2 RBI; Leigha Egnor double, single, 2 RBI; Gabbie Stallbaum 2 doubles, RBI; Alivya Bakle single, 2 RBI; Megan Iler triple, single.
Hilltop 9, Lib. Center 2
LIBERTY CENTER – Kodi Brenner kept Liberty center off-balance, holding the Tigers to a pair of runs on five hits, in a 9-2 win for Hilltop.
Brenner also led the offensive attack for the Cadets, smacking a home run.
Hilltop 010 040 4 – 9 12 1
Liberty Center 002 000 0 – 2 5 4
Winning pitcher: Kodi Brenner (7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Reese Kessler.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) – Kodi Brenner home run, 3 RBI; Sara Barnum 2 singles, RBI; Lana Baker single, RBI; Americus Maddox 3 singles, RBI. (Liberty Center) – Sam Engler home run, 2 RBI; Eme Gray double.
Pettisville 10,
Toledo Christian 0
PETTISVILLE – Elisabeth Rochefort held Toledo Christian to one hit with 11 strikeouts as Pettisville claimed a 10-0 win in five innings.
Alli King hit a home run for the Ladybirds. Taylor Boger tripled and drove in three runs.
Toledo Christian 000 00 – 0 1 6
Pettisville 105 13 – 10 9 2
Winning pitcher: Elisabeth Rochefort (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: A. Yombort (4.2 innings, 9 hits, 10 runs, 5 earned, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) – Alli King home run, single, RBI; Taylor Boger triple, 3 RBI; Elise Hartzler 3 singles, 2 RBI.
Leipsic 6, McComb 5
MCCOMB – McComb’s late rally fell a run short as Leipsic was able to hold on to score a 6-5 win in a BVC contest.
Leipsic led 6-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, where the Panthers closed the gap with two runs. They added one final run in the seventh.
Leipsic 510 000 0 – 6 9 4
McComb 002 002 1 – 5 8 1
Winning pitcher: Josie Hermiller (7 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: J. Wittenmyer (7 innings, 9 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 5 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) – C. Flick single, 2 RBI; S. Fausey 3 singles, 2 RBI; Ava Henry 2 single, RBI. (McComb) – A. Fasig 3 singles, RBI; A. Harshe single, RBI; E. Downs single, RBI; J. Wittenmyer 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.