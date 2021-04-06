SHERWOOD – Nine players drove in at least one run as the Apaches continued to swing the bats well at the start of the season in a 20-2 win over Montpelier.

Kiersten Cline and Jasmine Minck each drove in three runs for Fairview.

Montpelier 000 20 – 2 3 5

Fairview 519 5x – 20 15 2

Winning pitcher: Jasmine Minck (4 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 6 walks, 7 strikeouts). Other: Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck.

Losing pitcher: Cadey Hillard (2 innings, 8 hits, 7 runs, 5 earned, 0 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: Bianca Phongphiole.

Leading hitters: (Fairview) – Clair Shininger double; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck double, 2 RBI; Alyssa Merrit 2 singles, RBI; Cassie Mavis 2 singles, RBI; Kiersten Cline single, 3 RBI; Olivia Ricica RBI; Allison Rhodes 2 singles, RBI; Paige Ricica 4 singles, 2 RBI; Jasmine Minck 3 RBI.

Ayersville 15,

Columbus Grove 5

AYERSVILLE – After spotting Columbus Grove a 1-0 lead after one inning, the host Pilots tallied five runs in the second, eight in the third and fourth in the fourth to pick up a lopsided win.

Kelly Limbaugh drove in five of the runs for Ayersville. She hit a home run in the fourth inning.

Columbus Grove 100 31 – 5

Ayersville 058 2x – 15

Winning pitcher: Mikala Schindler (5 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 4 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Mershmon (3.1 innings, 13 hits, 15 runs, 6 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Ayersville) – Kelly Limbaugh 3 hits, 5 RBI; Mikala Schindler 3 hits.

Parkway 6, Antwerp 2

PARKWAY — Parkway tallied six runs in the third inning, getting all the runs they needed, to score a 6-2 win over Antwerp.

Antwerp 011 000 0 – 2 4 1

Parkway 006 000 x – 6 7 3

Records: Antwerp 1-1, Parkway 3-0.

Winning pitcher: Langham (5 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: Loath.

Losing pitcher: Litzenberg (6 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout).

Leading hitters: (Parkway) – Stephenson home run; :Langenkamp 2 singles; Sites double. (Antwerp) – Rigby double; Schuller double.

Patrick Henry 8,

Hicksville 7

HAMLER – Patrick Henry plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh to score an 8-7 win over Hicksville.

Hicksville 300 031 0 – 7 17 0

Patrick Henry 022 010 3 – 8 11 2

Winning pitcher: E. Meyer (7 innings, 17 hits, 7 runs, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: S. Bland (0 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Hicksville) – M. Fogle single, double, triple, 2 RBI; A. Seitz 3 singles, 2 RBI; L. Bassett double, RBI; S. Bland 2 singles, double; A. Nelson single, double. (Patrick Henry) – E. Meyer 2 triples, 2 RBI; K. Kruse single, double, 2 RBI; L. Holloway single, double, 2 RBI; B. McGraw 2 singles, RBI.

Kalida 11, Holgate 1

KALIDA – Emily Huss drove in three runs, plus earned the win in the circle as the Wildcats scored am 11-1 win over Holgate in six innings.

Holgate 000 010 – 1 3 5

Kalida 420 104 – 11 11 2

Winning pitcher: Emily Buss (4 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Kalida) – Emily Buss home run, double, 3 RBI; Kassidy Hipsher triple; Mya Schmitz triple, RBI.

Paulding 11, M. City 1

PAULDING – Four players all drove in two runs as Paulding won 11-1 in five innings.

Miller City 000 01 – 1 8 1

Paulding 260 21 – 11 13 1

Winning pitcher: Riley Stork (5 innings, 8 hits, 1 run, seven walks, 1 strikeout).

Losing pitcher: M. Otto (4 innings, 13 hits, 11 runs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Miller City) – M. Otto 2 singles; T. Wilhelm 2 singles. (Paulding) – Jalynn Parrett double, 2 singles, 2 RBI; Leigha Egnor double, single, 2 RBI; Gabbie Stallbaum 2 doubles, RBI; Alivya Bakle single, 2 RBI; Megan Iler triple, single.

Hilltop 9, Lib. Center 2

LIBERTY CENTER – Kodi Brenner kept Liberty center off-balance, holding the Tigers to a pair of runs on five hits, in a 9-2 win for Hilltop.

Brenner also led the offensive attack for the Cadets, smacking a home run.

Hilltop 010 040 4 – 9 12 1

Liberty Center 002 000 0 – 2 5 4

Winning pitcher: Kodi Brenner (7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Reese Kessler.

Leading hitters: (Hilltop) – Kodi Brenner home run, 3 RBI; Sara Barnum 2 singles, RBI; Lana Baker single, RBI; Americus Maddox 3 singles, RBI. (Liberty Center) – Sam Engler home run, 2 RBI; Eme Gray double.

Pettisville 10,

Toledo Christian 0

PETTISVILLE – Elisabeth Rochefort held Toledo Christian to one hit with 11 strikeouts as Pettisville claimed a 10-0 win in five innings.

Alli King hit a home run for the Ladybirds. Taylor Boger tripled and drove in three runs.

Toledo Christian 000 00 – 0 1 6

Pettisville 105 13 – 10 9 2

Winning pitcher: Elisabeth Rochefort (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: A. Yombort (4.2 innings, 9 hits, 10 runs, 5 earned, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Pettisville) – Alli King home run, single, RBI; Taylor Boger triple, 3 RBI; Elise Hartzler 3 singles, 2 RBI.

Leipsic 6, McComb 5

MCCOMB – McComb’s late rally fell a run short as Leipsic was able to hold on to score a 6-5 win in a BVC contest.

Leipsic led 6-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, where the Panthers closed the gap with two runs. They added one final run in the seventh.

Leipsic 510 000 0 – 6 9 4

McComb 002 002 1 – 5 8 1

Winning pitcher: Josie Hermiller (7 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: J. Wittenmyer (7 innings, 9 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 5 walks, 3 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Leipsic) – C. Flick single, 2 RBI; S. Fausey 3 singles, 2 RBI; Ava Henry 2 single, RBI. (McComb) – A. Fasig 3 singles, RBI; A. Harshe single, RBI; E. Downs single, RBI; J. Wittenmyer 2 singles.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments