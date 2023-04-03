Defiance softball was able to survive a seventh inning scare on Monday, as though Tinora scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Bulldogs were able to escape with a 6-4 victory over their rivals.
Going into that final half inning, the Rams had been held almost completely quiet at the dish, only mustering two base runners on a Scylea Zolman walk and a Zoe Roesti single through the left side.
But leading off the bottom of the seventh, Tegan Norden and Logan McQuillin each notched singles, then back-to-back mishaps by the Bulldogs in the outfield allowed three runs to score. And then when a Paige Carpenter single to left got under the legs of the left fielder, another Rams run came in, allowing the tying run to come to the plate with no outs and a runner in scoring position at second.
“That’s kind of been the story of our life all through last year, these girls just don’t give up,” Tinora head coach Tony Fairchild said of the seventh inning rally. “We always tell the girls that we can score runs in bunches so just keep fighting and see what happens. We were able to put the bat on the ball, and luckily we got a couple of drops that helped us … but we just couldn’t get the last few outs we needed.”
Taighen Zipfel had mowed down the Tinora hitters to this point, and the Defiance defense had been fantastic all game as she had only garnered three strikeouts coming into the final inning. But suddenly, thanks to three fielding mishaps in a row, the Bulldogs found themselves in a pressure situation.
“It’s been a while since we’ve really been in a pressure situation like that and I just told the girls, I guarantee we’ll catch balls the next time that happens, because you learn from the mistakes,” Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said. “It’s good though, sometimes you have to fight through that pressure and shoot, Tinora won how many games last year? And we were facing one of the better pitchers in the area.”
In that pressure situation, Zipfel was able to corral herself and get the next three batters in order on a weak groundout to first, a strikeout and a ground out to senior Elizabeth Hoffman to end the game.
Zipfel finished the game giving up four runs (no earned), on four hits while striking out four and walking one. She had full command of the strike zone all game and though Tinora was making contact, it was weak contact that her defense was able to handle.
“I think the more she pitches, the stronger she gets,” Parrish said. “I haven’t pitched anybody else so she’s definitely getting a lot stronger and she’s hitting her spots … she’s confident in her pitches, confident with Vida (Casarez) behind the plate, confident with the people she has behind her.”
Zipfel was able to outduel Tinora’s Zolman, who was Green Meadows Conference and Crescent-News Player of the year last season, helping lead her team to regionals as a sophomore. Zolman never let the game get out of hand and often worked with runners on base, but struggled to find the plate at times, getting behind hitters and walking six on the day.
“She was struggling a little bit. I think the umpire was squeezing her a little bit and instead of making the adjustment, she just kind of made him come to her,” Fairchild said of Zolman, who finished the game going seven innings and giving up six runs (four earned) on five hits and striking out 12. “She just wasn’t making the adjustment early on and just kept firing the ball where she thought it was gonna be a strike … she’ll be fine though, Defiance just came ready to play and we are going to get their best every time.”
The Bulldogs scored a run in each of the first, second, third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings. They got the leadoff hitter on in five of the seven innings.
Hoffman and Cullen were both big contributions to their early success as Hoffman led off the game with an opposite field single and then ultimately came around to score on an Ayvah Cullen groundout. Cullen would later drive Hoffman home in the third inning as well with a double over the center fielder’s head.
Cullen, who is coming off a home run and two-RBI game last Friday, notched her second game in a row with two RBIs while also making several impressive plays at shortstop as well.
“She goes to camps and does a lot of that stuff in the summertime and she’s just the real deal to be honest,” Parrish said of his three-hole hitter. “She does what you see out here every day in practice … That’s how she practices with her approach at the plate and her defense. It just showed today that she does that every day.”
Freshman Bella Guiterrez also had an RBI double in the second inning while Zipfel drove in their last run in the seventh with an RBI single. Pinch runner Paige Delarber came around to score on a wild pitch after Brooke Gathman notched a one-out walk in the fourth and then Gathman came around to score herself on a passed ball after leading off the sixth inning with a single to center.
The Bulldogs are back in action on Tuesday for their first Western Buckeye League contest of the season on the road at Ottawa-Glandorf. Tinora will be back at home to take on Elmwood at home on Tuesday.
Defiance 111 101 1 - 6 5 3
Tinora 000 000 4 - 4 4 0
Records: Defiance 3-1, Tinora 2-1
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 0 earned, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 12 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Ayvah Cullen double, 2 RBIs; Elizabeth Hoffman 2 runs; Bella Gutierrez double. (Tinora) - Four hits.
