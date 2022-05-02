Defiance softball was shutout on Monday in a 6-0 home defeat at the hands of Crestview.
The Bulldogs (10-8) only mustered eight hits in the game while the Knights tacked on 10. Vida Casarez had two of the hits for Defiance. Taighen Zipfel and Elisabeth Hoffman were the only two others to notch a hit on the day.
Elivia Rosa started in the circle and went the complete game for the Bulldogs. She struck out seven and walked none in the loss.
Defiance had a tough time hitting Olivia Heckler as the Crestview starter fanned five and walked one in the shutout win.
Both Katelyn Castle and Rylee Miller had home runs for the Knights.
Elivia threw well tonight. Her first complete game of the season," Defiance head coach Dennis Parrish said. "We had some errors tonight and we didn't hit the way we could. That's the bottom line. If we could have hit their pitcher, it would have been a completely different game.
"We've got six more games this week and we have two league games in the mix.We need to finish strong in the league and hope for some luck in the standings."
Defiance is back in action on Tuesday for their final Western Buckeye League contest of the season at home against Celina. A win by Defiance and a loss from Wapkoneta against Lima Bath tomorrow would set up a game for a share of the league title against Wapak on Wednesday.
Crestview 020 211 0 - 6 10 0
Defiance 000 000 0 - 0 4 2
Records: Crestview 10-4, Defiance 10-8
Winning Pitcher: Olivia Heckler (7 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Elivia Rosa (7 innings, 10 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Crestview) - Megan Mosier 2 singles; Katelyn Castle home run, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Rylee Miller home run, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Katie Sawmiller 2 RBIs. (Defiance) - Vida Casarez 2 singles.
