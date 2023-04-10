Just one run was all Defiance softball needed on Monday, as they downed Defiance County foe Ayersville 1-0 behind seven innings of two-hit, shutout ball from Taighen Zipfel in the circle and a key RBI pinch hit single from Talya Escamilla in the the sixth.
Going into the sixth inning both starters were cruising in the circle as Zipfel had racked up 10 strikeouts and given up just one hit while on the other side, junior Taylor Waldron had matched her, racking up seven punchouts and giving up just three hits.
And to start the sixth, it looked like the Pilots might finally break through as freshman Kendra Waldron reached via an infield single for her second hit of the day, and Aeriel Brown followed that up with a walk. A passed ball on the second pitch of the next at-bat put them at second and third with no outs.
Zipfel, however, fought back, striking out the three-hole hitter Mikayla Schindler looking but when Taylor Waldron popped a flyball into right-center, it seemed as if her sister Kendra would have a chance to tag and score.
That chance would never come though as senior center fielder Lindsay Roth threw a strike home, and Waldron, late to get back to third to tag, wouldn’t test the arm. It took only three more pitches from Zipfel, all strikes to get a punchout, and the Bulldogs were out of the inning unscathed.
Going into the Defiance half of the sixth, Ayersville head coach Bill Zartman decided to pull Taylor Waldron in favor of Kendra Waldron, despite the former Waldron throwing a gem up to that point.
“We’ve got a conference game tomorrow and we just wanted to get Kendra, a freshman, back on the rubber,” Zartman said of the change. “We know with Taylor the third and fourth time through the lineup, they start picking her off so we kind of had it in our head that at some point, Kendra was going to come in and get some innings.”
Defiance immediately went from on the ropes to on the attack to as in their half of the sixth Roth also started the inning reaching via an infield single for her second base knock of the game. Ayvah Cullen walked to give the Bulldogs the start they needed.
“Seeing a little bit of a different angle coming from the pitcher, it was huge,” Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said of the pitching change. “We got a little energy going and we just needed somebody to step up and get a big hit.”
After a rough start for the younger Waldron in the circle, she started to get her groove as she got cleanup hitter Vida Casarez to pop out for the first out, and Zipfel to ground into a fielder’s choice at third.
With two outs and runners still on first and second, Parrish called on the third senior on the squad Escamilla to come on and pinch hit. She worked the count to 3-2 and on the payoff pitch grounded a well-placed ball into center field past the diving shortstop and plated Cullen from second to give the Bulldogs the winning run.
“‘She’s worked hard this offseason and she’s got a great stick, it’s just about where do we put her in the lineup,” Parrish said. “I asked her if she wanted to hit and she said ‘yeah I want to hit.’ So she went up there and got herself a single and it was great for her. You can’t ask anything more from a senior than to go up there and get a big hit like that.”
“We are 15 strong with the players we have on varsity. It could have been anybody else that I asked if they want to hit today so that’s just the mentality we have. It’s a team thing right now with them and it’s good to see,” Parrish added.
Zipfel went to the circle again in the seventh and set down the Ayersville 6-7-8 batters in order, notching her 13th and 14th strikeouts of the game to give the Bulldogs their fifth win in their last seven games. She moves to 6-2 in the circle with the win.
Ayersville falls to 2-3 on the season with the loss but will head into two Green Meadows Conference games this week with a boost in confidence after seeing a stellar pitching performance against a DHS squad that had scored 25 runs combined in two of their last three games.
“Taylor Waldron pitched extremely, extremely well and tonight was just her game,” Zartman said. “Defiance is a great offensive team and you are a small school going against the bigger school so come in and prove something and we did that today … We’ve booted the ball around defensively recently but today we played a clean game, had great at-bats and put the ball in play. We know that we are a different team than what we’ve been in the past.”
The Pilots will go on the road and try to even their GMC record at Edgerton on Tuesday while Defiance will try to move to 3-0 in the Western Buckeye League with a road contest against St. Marys, also on Tuesday.
Ayersville 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Defiance 000 001 x — 1 5 1
Records: Defiance 7-2, Ayersville 2-3.
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 14 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kendra Waldron (1 inning, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Taylor Waldron.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Kendra Waldron 2 singles. (Defiance) — Lindsay Roth 2 singles.
