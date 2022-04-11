AYERSVILLE — Defiance scored in five of the seven innings it batted in, overpowering host Ayersville in an 11-4 victory on Monday.
Leadoff hitter Elizabeth Hoffman led the 14-hit parade for Defiance (5-2) with a 5-for-5 showing against the Pilots, scoring two runs and driving in a pair. Ayvah Cullen had three base knocks and three RBIs while Lindsay Roth homered in the win.
“It was good to hit the ball tonight. We had good pitching and hitting,” said DHS skipper Denny Parrish. “We also played well defensively. When we put all three together, we have a chance to win every game we play.”
The solid plate showing backed up a stellar outing in the circle for Taighen Zipfel, who scattered eight hits and four walks but struck out 13 in a complete-game victory.
Hailey Johnson homered and drove in a pair of runs for the Pilots (1-3), finishing a triple short of the cycle. Taylor Waldron doubled for Ayersville while taking the loss in the circle.
Defiance will return to the diamond at home on Tuesday against WBL foe St. Marys before visiting Van Wert on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ayersville will take on Paulding in its Green Meadows Conference opener on Tuesday before hosting Wayne Trace Thursday.
Defiance 050 113 1 - 11 14 2
Ayersville 012 010 0 - 4 8 3
Records: Defiance 5-2, Ayersville 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 13 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Taylor Waldron (3 innings, 5 runs, 0 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Hailey Johnson, Mikala Schindler.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Elizabeth Hoffman 5 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ayvah Cullen 3 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Lindsay Roth single, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Taighen Zipfel double; Marrah Elston double, 2 runs; Grayce Jones 2 runs. (Ayersville) - Hailey Johnson single, double, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Taylor Waldron double.
