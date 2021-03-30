BRYAN – Ella Voigt scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the bottom of fifth inning as Bryan was able to pull out a 3-1 win over Fairview.
Voigt stated the fifth with a single, then advanced to third on an error that put Kailee Thiel on base.
Addie Arnold went the distance in the circle, scattering eight hits to get the win.
Kiersten Cline drove in Fairview’s lone run in the top of the first.
Fairview 100 000 0 — 1 8 2
Bryan 010 020 x — 3 2 0
Winning pitcher: Addie Arnold (7 innings, 8 hits, 1 run, 1 walk 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Paige Ricica (6 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) – Kiersten Cline 2 singles, RBI; Anna Ankney 2 singles.
North Baltimore 5,
Ayersville 2
NORTH BALTIMORE – A three run sixth inning was the difference in the game as Ayersville fell at North Baltimore, 5-2.
An error led the Tigers taking a 2-0 lead in the second.
Ayersville 000 000 2 — 2 2 2
North Baltimore 020 003 x — 5 4 0
Winning pitcher: A, Loera (7 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 15 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Hailey Johnson (6 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 9 strikeouts).
Wayne Trace 23, Ottoville 0
OTTOVILLE – Wayne Trace ripped off 11 runs in the top of the second as the Raiders scored a 23-0 decision over Ottoville.
Tiffany Sinn led the 17-hit Wayne Trace attack with single, double and home run. Tatum Tigner was a round-tripper short of a cycle, going for a single, double and triple.
Wayne Trace 6(11)2 22 — 23 17 0
Ottoville 000 00 — 0 2 6
Winning pitcher: Tiffany Sinn (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Alexa Honigford (3 innings, 13 hits, 19 runs, 12 earned, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts). Other: Hannah Wenzlick.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) – Macy Doster double, 2 RBIs; Kaitlin Slade single, double, 2 RBIs; Tiffany Sinn single, double, home run, 2 RBIs; Tatum Tigner single, double, triple; Emma Crosby 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Alivia Miller 2 singles, home run, 4 RBIs; Katie Anna Baumle double. (Otoville) – Hannah Wenzlick double.
Hilltop 10, Edgerton 0
WEST UNITY – Americus Maddox led the Hilltop offense with a home run as the Cadets toppled Edgerton 10-0 in a non-league softball affair in six innings.
Kodi Brenner limited the Bulldogs to three hits in getting the win in the circle.
Edgerton 000 000 — 0 3 3
Hilltop 205 012 — 10 8 0
Winning pitcher: Kodi Brenner (6 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (5.1 innings, 8 hits, 10 runs, 7 earned, 5 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) – Americus Maddox home run; Sara Barnum 2 singles.
Archbold 3, Liberty-Benton 1
ARCHBOLD – The Streaks were able to take a 1-0 lead early, then score insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings as they got a 3-1 win over Liberty-Benton.
Ella Bowman drove in pair of runs for Archbold.
Liberty-Benton 000 001 0 — 1 3 0
Archbold 010 011 x — 3 4 1
Winning pitcher: Mya Stuckey (7 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Benschooter (6 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Carsyn Hagans triple; Ella Bowman single, 2 RBI.
Miller City 13, Patrick Henry 3
MILLER CITY – Going into the bottom of the fifth, Miller City trailed 3-1, but 12 runs in the frame ended the game as the Wildcats scored a 13-3 win over Patrick Henry.
Aubrey Kaneven doubled and drove in three runs in the win. Kiana Gable and Taylor Michel both drove in two runs.
Patrick Henry 110 10 — 3 10 1
Miller City 000 1(12) — 13 13 1
Winning pitcher: Tessa Oedy (5 innings, 10 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Ella Meyer (4.2 innings, 13 hits, 13 runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) – Kayla Kruse 2 doubles, single, 3 RBI; Megan Meyer single, double; Ella Meyer single, double; Jazmine Miranda 2 singles, RBI; Grace Haas RBI. (Miller City) – Kiana Gable triple, single, 2 RBI; Aubrey Kaneven single, double, 3 RBI; Taylor Wilhelm 2 singles, RBI; Tori Wenzinger single, RBI; Liz Otto single, RBI; Taylor Michel single, 2 RBI; Samantha Demuth 2 singles, RBI.
