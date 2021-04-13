SWANTON – Bryan handed Swanton its first loss of the season as the Bears started NWOAL play with a 5-2 win.
Bre Long hit two doubles and drove in two runs for Bryan.
Bryan 103 000 1 – 5 10 1
Swanton 001 010 0 – 2 7 1
Records: Bryan 7-0 (1-0 NWOAL), Swanton 6-1 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Addi Arnold.
Losing pitcher: Bre Williams.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Scout Smith 2 singles, double; Bre Long 2 doubles.
Evergreen 5, Archbold 4
METAMORA – Evergreen was able to push across a run in the bottom of the eighth to get a 5-4 win at home against Archbold.
Breanna Huffman hit the game-winning single, plus went the distance in the circle to get the win.
Archbold 101 001 10 – 4 8 3
Evergreen 001 020 11 – 5 9 3
Records: Archbold 4-2 (0-1 NWOAL), Evergreen 3-3 (1-0 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Breanna Huffman (8 innings, 8 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts). Other: Mya Stuckey.
Losing pitcher: Maddie Thiel (2.2 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Ella Bowman 3 singles; Kylie Sauder home run; Alyssa McCoy single, double; Bre Boysel 2 singles. (Evergreen) – Macy Chamberlin single, home run; Breanna Huffman 2 singles; Kennedy Keller single, double.
Wauseon 20, Delta 0
DELTA – Payton Albright hit three home runs from the leadoff spot as Wauseon toppled Delta 20-0 to start NWOAL play.
Macee Schang held the Panthers to one hit.
Wauseon 906 32 – 20 22 0
Delta 000 00 – 0 1 5
Records: Wauseon 9-1 (1-0 NWOAL), Delta 0-8 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Macee Schang (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (1 inning, 8 hits, 9 runs, 8 earned, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: Madison Savage.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) – Payton Albright single, 3 home runs, 4 RBIs; Jayli Vasquez single, 2 doubles, 5 RBIs; Macee Schang single, 2 doubles; Chelsie Raabe 4 singles; Kiara Stutzman double; Alexis Haury 2 singles, double; Ella Albright single, double.
L. Center 10, P. Henry 0
LIBERTY CENTER – The host Tigers ended the game early with three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth as Liberty Center started the NWOAL season with a 10-0 blanking of rival Patrick Henry.
Sam Engler continued her hot start, smacking a home run for the Tigers.
Patrick Henry 000 00 – 0 3 1
Liberty Center 031 33 – 10 11 0
Records: Patrick Henry 1-7 (0-1 NWOAL), Liberty Center 9-1 (1-0 NWOAL).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) – Morgan Garber single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Sam Engler home run; Bea Barrett 3 singles.
Antwerp 14, Kalida 0
ANTWERP — Antwerp slugged 12 hits and routed visiting Kalida 14-0 to move to 3-2 on the year.
Astianna Coppes had a double and triple for the Archers while Molly Reinhart raked three singles in the victory.
Melanie Meyers had a pair of base hits for Kalida.
Kalida 000 00 — 0 5 10
Antwerp 526 1x — 14 8 3
Records: Antwerp 3-2, Kalida 3-2.
Winning pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (5 innings, 0 runs, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Molly Westrick (4 innings, 14 runs, 12 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) — Melanie Meyers 2 singles. (Antwerp) — Molly Reinhart 3 singles; Astianna Coppes double, triple; Samantha Rigsby single, double; Emerson Litzenberg 2 singles.
N. Central 9, Edgerton 8
PIONEER — North Central plated a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to down Edgerton, 9-8.
Makinzy King homered and doubled in a four-hit day for the victorious Eagles, driving in three. .
Noelle Ritter went yard as well for Edgerton, driving in three runs.
Edgerton 330 110 00 — 8 10 5
North Central 103 010 31 — 9 10 3
Records: North Central 2-6, Edgerton 5-7.
Winning pitcher: Darbi Stewart (8 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 10 hits, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7.2 innings, 9 runs, 2 earned, 10 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Noelle Ritter 2 singles, home run, 3 RBIs; Allison Elliott 2 singles; Avery DeGryse 2 singles; Holly Stark double. (North Central) — Makinzy King single, double, home run, 3 RBIs; Macie Gendron 2 singles; Kendall Sutton 3 runs; Kendee Hollstein 3 RBIs.
Hicksville 11, Stryker 0
HICKSVILLE – Katie Chapman fired a five-inning no hitter as the Aces scored a non-league win against visiting Stryker.
Chapman fanned eight in getting the win. Macie Eicher hit two doubles with four RBIs for Hicksville.
Stryker 000 00 – 0 0 2
Hicksville 232 04 – 11 12 1
Records: Stryker 1-2, Hicksville 2-6.
Winning pitcher: Katie Chapman (5 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Caitlyn Lyons (4 innings, 9 hits, 7 runs, 5 earned, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts). Other: Taylor Rethmel.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) – Macie Eicher 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Sydney Bland single, double, 3 RBIs; Kadance Barnes double; Katie Chapman 2 singles, 2 doubles.
Holgate 8, Pettisville 4
PETTISVILLE – After Pettisville closed the gap to 5-3, Holgate tallied a run in the fourth and two in the fifth to score an 8-4 win over the Blackbirds.
Holgate 203 120 0 – 8 6 3
Pettisville 003 000 1 – 4 9 2
Records: Holgate 1-3, Pettisville 3-2.
Winning pitcher: Lexi Kurtz (7 innings, 9 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Elisabeth Rochefort (7 innings, 6 hits, 8 runs, 4 earned, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) – Aubrey Pennington double. (Pettisville) – Elisabeth Rochefort 2 triples.
Wayne Trace 7,
Heritage, Ind. 6
HAVILAND – The Raiders got a run in the bottom of the seventh to score a 7-6 win over Heritage, Ind.
Kaitlin Slade hit a two-out bases-loaded single in the seventh to win the game.
Heritage 012 300 0 – 6 11 1
Wayne Trace 010 032 1 – 7 10 3
Winning pitcher: Tiffany Sinn (7 innings, 11 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Ella Bickel (1.1 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 1 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (Heritage) – Ella Bickel single, double, home run; Grace Guenthner 2 singles, double; Lydia Schultz triple,. (Wayne Trace) – Kaitlin Slade 3 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Tatum Tigner home run, 3 RBIs.
Miller City 10, O-G 0
MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Tess Oedy fired five shutout innings, fanning five as the Wildcats blanked Ottawa-Glandorf 10-0.
Nicole Ellerbrock ripped a pair of doubles to lead the way for Miller City.
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 00 — 0 4 2
Miller City 600 4x — 10 7 0
Records: Miller City 3-4, Ottawa-Glandorf 1-7.
Winning pitcher: Tess Oedy (5 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: A. Balbaugh (3 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Nicole Ellerbrock 2 doubles, 3 RBIs.
Crestview 9, Col. Grove 2
COLUMBUS GROVE — Crestview plated five runs in the first inning to seize control in a 9-2 NWC win at Columbus Grove.
Kam Utendof had three singles and three steals for the Bulldogs while Madison Zimmerly had two hits.
Crestview 520 110 0 — 9 12 0
Col. Grove 100 000 1 — 2 12 3
Records: Crestview 8-2 (1-0 NWC), Columbus Grove 3-4 (0-1 NWC).
Winning pitcher: Small (4 innings, 1 run, 12 hits, 5 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Losing pitcher: Cheyanne Mershman (7 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 12 hits, 3 strikeouts, 8 walks).
Leading hitters: (Crestview) — Castle 2 doubles; Small single, double; Cunningham 2 singles; Helker 2 singles. (Columbus Grove) — Kam Utendorf 3 singles, 3 steals; Madison Zimmerly 2 singles; Gwen Langhals double.
