ARCHBOLD — Bryan did its part to set up an NWOAL battle of unbeatens with a 7-2 win at Archbold.
Thea Staten struck out a dozen in a complete-game win for the Bears, which moved to 5-0 in league play and will host fellow 5-0 league squad Liberty Center on Thursday. Marlee Yoder had three base hits.
Natalie Nofziger struck out nine in the circle and homered as one of three hits in the loss for Archbold.
Bryan 013 021 0 — 7 9 1
Archbold 010 000 1 — 2 3 0
Records: Bryan 14-1 (5-0 NWOAL), Archbold 8-7 1-3( NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (7 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 9 hits, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Marlee Yoder 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals; Thea Staten 2 singles, 2 runs; Caitlyn DeWitt double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. (Archbold) — Natalie Nofziger home run.
L. Center 17, Delta 4
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center moved a win closer to battling for its first NWOAL championship in program history, rolling past winless Delta 17-4.
Emerson Gray had three hits, including a triple, and stole three bases for the Tigers while Emma St. Clair slammed two doubles and drove in three runs.
Delta 040 00 — 4 6 1
Liberty Center 683 0x — 17 12 0
Records: Liberty Center 12-3 (5-0 NWOAL), Delta 0-16 (0-5 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Molly Perry (1.2 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Reese Kessler.
Losing pitcher: Jaclyn Kohlhofer (4 innings, 17 runs, 12 hits, 3 strikeouts, 10 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delta) — Kate Friess triple; Faith Kern double. (Liberty Center) — Emerson Gray 2 singles, triple, 3 runs, 3 steals; Emma St. Clair 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Marleigh Rego triple, 2 runs; Macie Krugh double; Bea Barrett 2 RBIs; Madison McBride 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 3 steals; Laney Krugh 2 runs; Addie Zientek 2 runs.
Wauseon 5, P. Henry 2
HAMLER — Wauseon earned its first league victory of the year, downing host Patrick Henry 5-2.
Ella Hageman and Ava Kovar each connected for triples for the Indians, which scored twice in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Illy Schwiebert doubled, one of two hits on the day for Patrick Henry.
Wauseon 001 220 0 — 5 10 1
P. Henry 100 100 0 — 2 2 1
Records: Wauseon 5-10 (1-3 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 7-8 (1-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Ella Hageman (4 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Madisyn Ledyard.
Losing pitcher: Mariah Boyer (7 innings, 5 runs, 10 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Ella Hageman single, triple; Ava Kovar single, triple; Elley Ward single, double; Danica Pack double; Bella McGuire 2 RBIs. (Patrick Henry) — Illy Schwiebert double.
Swanton 13, Evergreen 3
METAMORA — Swanton kept its hopes at an NWOAL title alive, routing Evergreen 13-3.
Alexia Ostrander doubled, driving in three runs for the Bulldogs, which slammed the door with a seven-run seventh inning.
Kira Keller and Macy Chamberlin each homered in the loss for the Vikings.
Swanton 101 400 7 — 13 7 4
Evergreen 000 011 1 — 3 6 5
Records: Swanton 8-7 (4-1 NWOAL), Evergreen 5-7 (1-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Taylor Forrest (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kira Keller (4.1 innings, 10 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Evy Shrader.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) — Alexia Ostrander single, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Alexa Faber 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Taylor Forrest double; Jordyn Ramirez 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kyleigh Shinaver 3 runs. (Evergreen) — Courtney Robertson 2 singles; Kira Keller home run; Macy Chamberlin home run; Shelby Moore 2 steals.
Ayersville 18, Kalida 2
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville tagged 10 runs on Kalida in the first inning to run away with an 18-2 victory over the Wildcats in non-league action.
The Pilots were walked six times in the first inning that produced 10 runs. Taylor Waldron notched three hits including a double and drove in three runs while Allison Eldridge and Rylan Becher each doubled as well, driving in two and three runs, respectively.
Taylor Waldron earned the win in the circle, giving up one hit and striking out five over three innings.
Kalida 000 11 — 2 4 1
Ayersville (10)12 5x — 18 14 1
Records: Ayersville 10-4, Kalida 1-11.
Winning pitcher: Taylor Waldron (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Mikala Schindler.
Losing pitcher: Bailey Basinger (0.2 innings, 6 hits, 10 runs, 0 earned, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others. Maddy Nienberg.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) — 4 hits. (Ayersville) — Taylor Waldron double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Allison Eldridge double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Rylan Becher double, 3 RBIs; Ava Zartman double; Aeriel Brown 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Meling Bond 2 RBIs; L. Pahl 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Mikala Schindler 2 runs.
Hicksville 7, Hilltop 4
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville scored in five of the six innings it batted in, taking down Hilltop 7-4.
Lillybell Porter rapped three singles with three RBIs for the Aces while Kennedy Adams tripled.
Abby Austin doubled twice in the loss for Hilltop.
Hilltop 110 110 0 — 4 8 4
Hicksville 210 211 x — 7 9 0
Records: Hicksville 9-9, Hilltop 10-6.
Winning pitcher: Kennedy Adams (3.2 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Katie Chapman.
Losing pitcher: Joscelyn Layman (3.2 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Giada Rising.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — Abby Austin 2 doubles, 2 runs; Sophie Graham double; Giada Rising double. (Hicksville) — Lillybell Porter 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Kennedy Adams single, triple, 2 runs; McKenna Rice 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Montpelier 8, Antwerp 7
MONTPELIER — Montpelier picked up its sixth win in seven games, rallying past Antwerp 8-7.
Lyla Mahan drove in four runs on three hits, including a triple, for the Locos, which trailed 6-0 through four innings and scored all eight of their runs in the final three frames.
Caydence Shull homered, driving in three runs for the Archers while Caroline Rohrs had a triple.
Antwerp 033 000 1 — 7 11 1
Montpelier 000 033 2 — 8 9 0
Records: Montpelier 10-5, Antwerp 7-8.
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (1 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Bianca Phongphiou.
Losing pitcher: Elle Clem (0+ innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Lydia Krouse.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) — Madison Peters single, double, 2 runs; Estee Lichty 2 singles, 2 runs; Taylor Shull 2 singles; Caydence Shull home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Caroline Rohrs triple, 3 RBIs. (Montpelier) — Lyla Mahan 2 singles, triple, 4 RBIs; Kelsie Bumb 2 singles, 2 runs; Bianca Phongphiou 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jada Uribes 2 runs; Arielle Bass 2 runs.
Paulding 5, Continental 0
PAULDING — A three-run first inning and a seven inning shutout from Jalyn Klopfenstein lifted Paulding over Continental 5-0 in non-league action.
Klopfenstein gave up just six hits and struck out three to earn the fifth win of the season for the Panthers. Grace Homier threw all six for the Pirates and struck out five.
Riley Stork tripled and drove in two runs for Paulding while Klopfenstein had a multi-single day. Tori Searfoss led the way for Continental notching a triple and double.
Continental 000 000 0 — 0 6 2
Paulding 300 020 x — 5 8 1
Records: Paulding 5-9, Continental 6-8.
Winning pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (7 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Gracie Homier (6 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading pitcher: (Continental) — Tori Searfoss triple, double. (Paulding) — Riley Stork triple, 2 RBIs; Jalyn Klopfenstein 2 singles, 2 runs; Maci Kauser 2 runs.
Edgerton 13, Pettisville 0
PETTISVILLE — Edgerton scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to walk away with a 13-0 non-league win on the road at Pettisville.
Freshman Olivia Wallace was excellent in the circle for the Bulldogs, allowing just one hit and striking out 11 over seven innings in the complete game win. Ava Swank homered, doubled and drove in three runs while Ella Miller was a home run short of the cycle.
Pettisville’s one hit came from an Alli King single while Elisabeth Rochefort took the loss in the circle, only giving up four runs in the 13-run effort for Edgerton.
Edgerton 140 002 6 — 13 10 2
Pettisville 000 000 0 — 0 1 6
Records: Edgerton 10-6, Pettisville 6-5
Winning pitcher: Olivia Wallace (7 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Elisabeth Rochefort (7 innings, 10 hits, 13 runs, 4 earned, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Ava Swank home run, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Ella Miller triple, double, single, 3 runs; Addi Cape double, single; Lola Giesige 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Casey Everetts 2 singles; Nessa Cox 2 runs. (Pettisville) — 1 hit.
North Central 7, Edon 2
EDON — Despite falling down by one after the first inning, North Central was able to come back and down Edon 7-2 in a non-league contest between the two BBC foes.
Amara Wright picked up the win for the Eagles as despite giving up two runs (one earned) in four innings, she only allowed one hit but walked three. Natalie Wofford went six innings for the Bombers and took the loss.
Wofford gave up there in the sixth, with ultimately gave North Central the cushion they needed. Emma Fidler went deep for the Eagles with a solo bomb. Cailyn Meyers had a triple.
N. Central 010 113 1 — 7 11 1
Edon 100 100 0 — 2 2 4
Records: North Central 6-7, Edon 1-13
Winning pitcher: Amara Wright (4 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Isabelle Burnett.
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (6 innings, 10 hits, 6 runs, 3 earned, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others. Brianna Fitch.
Leading hitters: (North Central) — Emma Fidler home run; Cailyn Meyers triple, single; Makinzy King 2 singles; Isabelle Burnett 2 singles; Amara Wright 2 RBIs. (Edon) — 2 hits.
Miller City 12, Holgate 1
HOLGATE — Miller City scored eight runs in the final two innings of a 12-1 five-frame win at Holgate.
Samantha DeMuth doubled twice, driving in three runs for Miller City while Taygen Rieman tripled with two RBIs.
Greyson Jones and Hannah East each laced doubles in the setback for the Tigers.
Miller City 031 44 — 12 12 0
Holgate 000 01 — 1 6 6
Records: Miller City 10-4, Holgate 3-8.
Winning pitcher: Belle Reyna (3 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Nicolette Inkrott.
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Blaker (5 innings, 12 runs, 8 earned, 12 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Taygen Rieman single, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Samantha DeMuth 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Chelsea Wilhelm 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals; Taylor Michel double; Taylor Wilhelm 2 runs. (Holgate) — Mya Tijerina 2 singles; Greyson Jones double; Hannah East double.
