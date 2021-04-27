METAMORA — Bryan shook off a 1-0 deficit through four frames with four runs in the sixth to claim a battle of NWOAL unbeatens at Evergreen 4-3.
Alexandra Vreeland doubled for the Bears while Addison Arnold struck out 14 Vikings in the win.
Skylee Raker tripled for Evergreen, which fell to 4-1 in league play.
Bryan 000 004 0 — 4 4 1
Evergreen 001 002 0 — 3 7 0
Records: Bryan 15-1 (5-0 NWOAL), Evergreen 8-5 (4-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Addison Arnold (7 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 14 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Breanna Huffman.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Alexandra Vreeland single, double; Bre Long double. (Evergreen) — Skylee Raker single, triple; Jocelyn Schuster single, double.
Fairview 10, Van Wert 2
VAN WERT — Fairview junior Jasmin Minck fanned seven in a complete-game win as the Apaches downed Van Wert 10-2.
Kiersten Cline doubled and tripled for Fairview while three other Apaches recorded two-baggers.
Fairview 200 122 3 — 10 13 0
Van Wert 000 200 0 — 2 4 2
Records: Fairview 12-1, Van Wert 3-8.
Winning pitcher: Jasmin Minck (7 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Marissa Mattinger (7 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 13 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Kiersten Cline single, triple; Paige Ricica single, double; Olivia Ricica single, double; Anna Ankney 2 singles; Clair Shininger double. (Van Wert) — Emilee Phillips home run.
Ayersville 11, Kalida 1
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville picked up its ninth win of the season in convincing fashion, slamming Kalida 11-1.
Kaylor Martin doubled in the win for the Pilots, joining Hailey Johnson and Rylee Barnett with two hits each.
Kalida 1
Ayersville 11
Records: Ayersville 9-7, Kalida 4-8.
Losing pitcher: Maddy Nienberg.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Kaylor Martin single, double; Hailey Johnson 2 singles; Rylee Barnett 2 singles.
Hilltop 12, Hicksville 0
HICKSVILLE — Hilltop’s Lana Baker struck out 13 and allowed one base hit in a 12-0 win over Hicksville.
Baker issued two walks in the win while Hannah Riley had three base knocks for the Cadets. Sara Barnum tallied two doubles with five runs driven in.
Hilltop 301 041 3 — 12 13 0
Hicksville 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
Records: Hilltop 15-3, Hicksville 6-11.
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 13 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Katie Chapman (7 innings, 12 runs, 7 earned, 13 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — Hannah Riley 3 singles; Sara Barnum 2 doubles, 5 RBIs; Kodi Brenner 2 doubles, 4 runs; Lana Baker 2 singles; Kacy Connolly double.
Edgerton 6, Pettisville 1
EDGERTON — Edgerton’s Ashlyn Sleesman struck out 14 and faced one batter over the minimum in a 6-1 win over Pettisville.
Sleesman allowed one hit with no walks while Lola Giesige had a single and triple with three RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Pettisville 000 100 0 — 1 1 2
Edgerton 111 030 x — 6 5 1
Records: Edgerton 9-9, Pettisville 4-6.
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 14 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kenzie Rivera (6 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Lola Giesige single, triple 3 RBIs; Grace Schroeder 2 singles.
Paulding 21,
Del. Jefferson 0
DELPHOS — Paulding rolled up 12 runs in the fifth inning to seal a 21-0 NWC win over Delphos Jefferson, backing up a no-hitter from senior Leigha Egnor.
Egnor struck out seven and issued one walk in the win for the Panthers while ripping four hits at the plate with four RBIs. Gabbie Stallbaum and Kaeli Bustos each had four-hit days.
Paulding 304 2(12) — 21 23 0
Del. Jefferson 000 00 — 0 0 0
Records: Paulding 14-2 (4-1 NWC), Delphos Jefferson 3-16 (1-4 NWC).
Winning pitcher: Leigha Egnor (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: K. Moore (2.2 innings, 13 runs, 10 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: K. Schrader, M. Miller.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Leigha Egnor 3 singles, double, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Gabbie Stallbaum 3 singles, double, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Kaeli Bustos 4 singles, 4 RBIs; Alivya Bakle single, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Jalynn Parrett 3 singles, 4 runs; Morgan Iler 2 singles; Riley Stork 3 singles, 3 runs.
Antwerp 15, Montpelier 3
MONTPELIER – After each team totaled a pair of runs in the first inning, Antwerp continued to pile on runs as the Archers beat the Locos, 15-3.
Antwerp scored runs in all five frames. Asti Coppes and Molly Reinhart both homered for the Archers.
Antwerp 234 51 — 21 16 0
Montpelier 200 10 — 3 8 3
Records: Antwerp 6-5, Montpelier 4-12.
Winning pitcher: Lydia Krouse (3 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Emerson Litzenberg.
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hillard (5 innings, 21 hits, 15 runs, 13 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) – Asti Coppes double, home run, 3 RBIs; Molly Reinhart single, home run; Samantha Rigsby 2 singles, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Emma Townley single, triple, RBI; Kearstyn Pierce 2 singles. (Montpelier) – Alyssa Custer 2 singles; Jessi Bumb single, double; Addison Dick double; Emily Fritsch single, double.
L. Center 6, Archbold 2
ARCHBOLD – A thre-run fourth inning put Liberty Center on top for good as the Tigers picked up a 6-2 win at Archbold.
Cassidy Chapa and Eme Gray each had two hits for the Tigers.
Liberty Center 001 301 1 — 6 7 2
Archbold 001 010 0 — 2 6 3
Records: Liberty Center 14-5 (2-3 NWOAL), Archbold 8-6 (2-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Reese Kessler (6 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts). Other: Cadence Sifuentes.
Losing pitcher: Maddie Thiel (3.2 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts). Other: Mya Stuckey.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) – Cassidy Chapa 2 singles; Eme Gray 2 singles. (Archbold) – Kylie Sauder double; Maddie Thiel double.
Patrick Henry 8, Delta 6
DELTA – Patrick Henry pushed across three runs in the top of the seventh inning to score an 8-6 win.
Delta took a 6-5 lead with six unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Patrick Henry 101 300 3 — 8 8 8
Delta 000 006 0 — 6 4 4
Records: Patrick Henry 3-11 (1-4 NWOAL), Delta 0-15 (0-5 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Audrey Honeck (3 innings, 1 hit, 6 runs, 0 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Other: Ella Meyer.
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (7 innings, 7 hits, 7 runs, 3 earned, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts). Other: Karsyn Gillen.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) – Kyleigh Breece double, 2 RBIs; Audrey Honeck 2 singles. (Delta) – Faith Kern triple.
