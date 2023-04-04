HAMLER — Hicksville broke open a 5-0 ballgame with an eight-run third inning, powering past host Patrick Henry 18-3 to highlight Monday softball action.
Lillybell Porter finished with four base hits and four RBIs in the win for the Aces. Kennedy Adams struck out nine in the circle for Hicksville while recording a double and three RBIs while Katie Chapman homered.
Grace Behnfeldt had a single and double for PH while Ashlyn Mullins tripled.
Hicksville 238 50 — 18 20 2
P. Henry 000 03 — 3 4 8
Records: Hicksville 1-1, Patrick Henry 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Kennedy Adams (5 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mariah Boyer (3 innings, 13 runs, 8 earned, 14 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Audrey Honeck.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Lillybell Porter 3 singles, double, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Olivia Clark 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Addie Sanders 3 singles, 3 runs; Katie Chapman single, home run, 2 runs; Morgan Fogle 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Allie Nelson 2 singles, 2 runs; Kennedy Adams double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs. (Patrick Henry) — Grace Behnfeldt single, double, 2 RBIs; Ashlyn Mullins triple.
Fairview 10, Montpelier 0
SHERWOOD — Paige Ricica slammed four hits and held Montpelier to two hits in a 10-0 shutout win for Fairview.
Ricica finished with three RBIs while striking out seven in the five-frame victory for the Apaches while Sydney Merritt and Lexi Taylor both homered, combining for five RBIs.
Kelsie Bumb rapped a pair of singles for the Locos.
Montpelier 000 00 — 0 2 1
Fairview 120 16 — 10 11 1
Records: Fairview 2-0, Montpelier 2-2.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (4 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Jada Uribes.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — Kelsie Bumb 2 singles. (Fairview) — Paige Ricica 2 singles, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Sydney Merritt double, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lexi Taylor home run, 3 RBIs; Bethany Shininger 2 runs.
Paulding 9, Miller City 1
PAULDING — Paulding freshman Tia Mendez held Miller City to a pair of hits, fanning six in the Panthers’ 9-1 home victory.
Mendez helped her own cause with a single and double, driving in a pair of runs for Paulding while Jalyn Klopfenstein had a double and three RBIs.
Kamryn Miller doubled for half the hitting output for the Wildcats.
Miller City 001 000 0 — 1 2 1
Paulding 130 005 0 — 9 8 1
Records: Paulding 2-1, Miller City 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Tia Mendez (7 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (2 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Nicolette Inkrott, Reagan Schiffer.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Kamryn Miller double; Taylor Wilhelm 2 steals. (Paulding) — Tia Mendez single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jalyn Klopfenstein double, 3 RBIs; Jocelynn Parrett double, 2 RBIs; Maci Kauser 2 runs.
Wauseon 10, Edon 4
EDON — Wauseon broke open a tie game with six runs in the top of the seventh inning to power past host Edon, 10-4.
Danica Pack ripped three doubles in the win for the Indians while leadoff hitter Kyler Bronson had three hits and three RBIs to back up nine punchouts in the circle from pitcher Ella Hageman.
MacKenzie Spangler and Maddison Ogden each doubled in the loss for the Bombers.
Wauseon 021 010 6 — 10 12 3
Edon 010 201 0 — 4 8 3
Records: Wauseon 2-2, Edon 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Ella Hageman (7 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 8 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (7 innings, 10 runs, 6 earned, 12 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Danica Pack 3 doubles, 2 runs; Kyler Bronson 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Bella McGuire 2 singles; Elley Ward 2 runs; Ella Albright 2 runs. (Edon) — Maddison Ogden single, double, 3 runs; Allyson Derck 2 singles; MacKenzie Spangler double.
Archbold 14, Stryker 3
ARCHBOLD — Archbold plated eight runs in the first inning, cruising past visiting Stryker, 14-3.
Defiance College commit Natalie Nofziger struck out a half-dozen Panthers in three innings while finishing a triple short of the cycle with four RBIs. Kaylen Behnfeldt doubled with three RBIs.
Stryker 003 00 — 3 3 0
Archbold 803 3x — 14 19 1
Records: Archbold 3-1, Stryker 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (3 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Maddie Thiel.
Losing pitcher: Taylore Rethmel (4 innings, 14 runs, 19 hits, 0 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) — Abbie Meyer 2 steals. (Archbold) — Makena Thiel 4 singles, 3 runs, 2 steals; Natalie Nofziger single, double, home run, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Ella Bowman single, double; Bre Boysel 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Tess Ames 2 singles; Meghan Taylor 2 singles; Maddie Thiel 2 singles; Kaylen Behnfeldt double, 3 RBIs; Ryann Burkholder 2 RBIs.
Bryan 10, Lima Shawnee 0
LIMA — Bryan racked up seven runs in the top of the seventh to surge past host Lima Shawnee, 10-0.
Thea Staten struck out 11 in six innings of two-hit shutout ball while connecting for a triple and scoring a pair of runs. Kailee Thiel and Caitlyn DeWitt each doubled.
Bryan 100 101 7 — 10 11 4
Shawnee 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Records: Bryan 4-0, Lima Shawnee 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (6 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Katelan Nagel.
Losing pitcher: Haylee Wurm (7 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 11 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Thea Staten single, triple, 2 runs; Kailee Thiel single, double, 2 runs, 2 steals; Marlee Yoder 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Caitlyn DeWitt double, 2 RBIs; Ella Voigt 2 runs; Josey Arnold 2 RBIs. (Shawnee) — 2 singles.
Continental 12, USV 7
MCGUFFEY — Gracie Homier struck out nine in the circle and had three base hits as Continental out-slugged Upper Scioto Valley 12-7 in eight innings.
Homier finished with two doubles and two RBIs in the win for the Pirates while Tori Searfoss tripled. Raegen Clemens and Macie Cordes each had a single and double.
Continental 000 304 05 — 12 14 0
USV 320 000 20 — 7 12 2
Records: Continental 3-1, Upper Scioto Valley .
Winning pitcher: Gracie Homier (8 innings, 7 runs, 12 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: N. Lowery (6.2 innings, 9 runs, 8 earned, 12 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: K. Hall.
Leading hitters: (Continental) — Gracie Homier single, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Raegen Clemens single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Macie Cordes single, double, 2 runs; Aislynn Noffsinger single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tori Searfoss triple; Reese Knowles double, 2 runs; Alli Scott 2 runs. (USV) — N. Lowery 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; S. Hurley single, double; C. Cunningham single, double, 2 runs, 2 steals; B. Cotterman 2 runs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.