AYERSVILLE – Kelly Limbaugh came to play on Monday, delivering five extra-base hits for Ayersville as the Pilots upended Ottoville 19-2 on Monday.
Limbaugh tripled and scored in the first, tripled again in the second and third, hit a home run and doubled in an eight-run fourth for the Pilots.
Karley Mansfield, Taylor Waldron, Limbaugh and Kaylor Martin all drove in runs in the fourth.
Ottoville 000 02 – 2 4 1
Ayersville 344 8x – 19 27 0
Records: Ayersville 9-7, Ottoville 0-8.
Winning pitcher: Hailey Johnson (2.2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts). Other: Taylor Waldron.
Leading hitters: Kelly Limbaugh double, 3 triples, home run; Mikala Schindler 5 hits.
Tinora 9, Hilltop 6
Trailing 6-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth, Tinora pushed three runs across the plate to take the lead as the Rams tallied a 9-6 win over visiting Hilltop.
Tristen Norden, Paige Carpenter and De’Vona Holmes each drove in two runs for Tinora.
Hannah Riley hit two doubles for Hilltop.
Hilltop 040 200 0 – 6 6 7
Tinora 203 031 x – 9 11 3
Records: Hilltop 12-3, Tinora 6-4.
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 10 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Kodi Brenner (6 innings, 11 hits, 9 runs, 5 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) – Hannah Riley 2 doubles, 2 RBIs. (Tinora) – Tristen Norden 2 RBIs; Paige Carpenter 2 RBIs; De’Vona Holmes 2 RBIs.
Hicksville 11, Edon 1
EDON – Hicksville, who entered the inning down 1-0, scored eight runs in the top of the fourth, them added three more in the fifth, to knock off Edon 11-1.
Leah Seitz drove in three to lead the Aces’ offense.
Hicksville 000 83 – 11 10 1
Edon 010 00 – 1 3 1
Records: Hicksville 6-7, Edon 0-7.
Winning pitcher: Allie Nelson (5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Mallory Wofford (5 innings, 10 hits, 11 runs, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) – Leah Seitz 3 RBIs; Morgan Fogle 3 hits; Avery Slattery 2 hits, 2 RBIs.
Edgerton 12, Montpelier 10
EDGERTON – The host Bulldogs were able to hold off a late charge from Montpelier to claim a 12-10 win in a Williams County non-league tilt.
Montpelier tallied three runs in the fifth to close the Edgerton lead to 7-6. The Bulldogs responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Avery DeGryse, Dominique Fort and Ella Miller all hit home runs for Edgerton.
Montpelier 011 131 3 – 10 12 4
Edgerton 031 341 x – 12 12 5
Records: Edgerton 7-8, Montpelier 4-9.
Winning pitcher: Noelle Ritter (7 innings, 12 hits, 10 runs, 6 earned, 6 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hillard (5 innings, 11 hits, 11 runs, 5 earned, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Kinsey Word.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) – Alyssa Custer single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Emily Fritsch single, 2 doubles; RBI; Kyndra Abrams 2 singles. (Edgerton) – Avery DeGryse double, home run; Dominique Fort single, home run; Ella Miller single, home run; Nessa Cox single, double.
Continental 13, Holgate 2
HOLGATE – Visiting Continental jumped on top early, scoring four runs in the top of the first to beat Holgate 13-2 in six innings.
Alli Scott had a big day at the plate, hitting a single and a double and driving in four runs for Continental.
Continental 410 152 – 13 12 1
Holgate 000 020 – 2 5 2
Records: Continental 3-8, Holgate 1-7.
Winning pitcher: Tygre Troyer (6 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Lexi Kurtz (6 innings, 12 hits, 13 runs, 9 earned, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Continental) – Alli Scott single, double, 4 RBIs; Madelyn Potts triple; Maddison Burke single, double; Reese Knowles 2 singles, double; Lauren Williams single, double. (Holgate) – Paisley Wilhelm single, double, RBI; Lexi Kurtz double.
Paulding 3, Bluffton 2
BLUFFTON — Paulding boosted its overall record to 11-2, scoring all of its runs in the final four frames in a 3-2 Northwest Conference win at Bluffton.
Gabbie Stallbaum homered and doubled for the Panthers while freshman Maci Kauser doubled.
Paulding 000 101 1 — 3 6 0
Bluffton 000 002 0 — 2 10 0
Records: Paulding 11-2 (2-1 NWC), Bluffton 2-9 (1-3 NWC).
Winning pitcher: Leigha Egnor.
Losing pitcher: Hannah Davis.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Gabbie Stallbaum double, home run; Maci Kauser double. (Bluffton) — Lauren Swarzlander single, double; Ashley Fleece 2 singles; Rebekah Hoff 2 singles; Riley Busch home run.
Bryan 3, Wauseon 1
BRYAN – Bre Long hit what proved to be the game-winner, a two run single in the bottom of the sixth inning, to lift Bryan past Wauseon 3-1 in a NWOAL softball showdown.
With the win, Bryn improved to 12-0 on the season and 3-0 in the NWOAL. Addi Arnold picked up the win in the circle, allowing just two hits.
Wauseon 010 000 0 – 1 2 1
Bryan 000 003 x – 3 4 3
Records: Wauseon 11-4 (2-1 NWOAL), Bryan 12-0 (3-0 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Addi Arnold (7 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Macee Schang
Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Bre Long 2 RBIs; Scout Smith double.
Archbold 15, Delta 4
DELTA – Archbold put the game away with seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat NWOAL foe Delta 15-4.
Kylie Sauder hit a home run as a part of a four-hit day and drove in four runs. Reagan Rouleau hit a round-tripper for the Panthers.
Archbold 002 114 7 – 15 15 3
Delta 100 021 0 – 4 6 5
Records: Archbold 7-5 (1-2 NWOAL), Delta 0-13 (0-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Maddie Thiel (6 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts). Other: Lucia Rodriguez.
Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (3 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Other: Madison Savage.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Kylie Sauder 3 singles, home run, 4 RBIs; Bre Boysel 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Reagan Kohler double, 2 RBIs; Addi Ziegler 2 singles, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Ella Bowman single, 2 RBIs. (Delta) – Reagan Rouleau 2 singles, home run, 2 RBIs; Ella Demaline double.
