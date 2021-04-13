In a game that featured 30 runs 33 hits, Ayersville was able to hang on at the end to score a 16-14 win in a non-league affair at Defiance on Monday.
Down 13-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth, Defiance kept the game alive with two runs in the bottom of the frame.
“Our bats woke up in the fifth inning and unfortunately any other time when you get 10 runs in the last three innings, you win the game,” said Defiance coach Dennis Parrish. “Ayersville was just to far ahead by that time for us to take the go ahead runs.”
Ayersville extended the lead to 15-6 in the top of the sixth, and once again the Bulldogs were able to make the game interesting, tallying three more runs.
In got real tight in the bottom of the seventh, where the Bulldogs pushed across five runs to make the final 16-14.
“We did have the winning runs on the bags, we just had two outs and Madi Coler did her best by putting the ball in play,” Parrish said of the final out. “The center fielder made the catch for the final out.”
Both teams will play league games on Tuesday. Defiance (2-8) will host Van Wert while Ayersville (4-5) hosts Holgate.
Ayersville 325 302 1 – 16 16 3
Defiance 301 023 5 – 14 17 6
Records: Ayersville 4-5, Defiance 2-8.
Winning pitcher: Taylor Waldon (3.2 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts). Others: Mikala Schindler, Hailey Johnson.
Losing pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (2 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Others: Elivia Rosa, Talya Escamilla.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) – Kelly Limbaugh single, double, home run, 3 RBIs; Kaylor Martin 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Hailey Johnson 2 singles, double; Karley Mansfield 2 singles. (Defiance) – Aly Escamilla 2 doubles; Grayce Jones 2 singles, double; Lindsay Roth 3 singles; Talya Escamilla 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Marrah Elston 2 singles, double.
