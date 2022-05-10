Division IV Sectionals
Ayersville 11,
North Central 3
AYERSVILLE — Despite being outhit 9-6, sixth-seeded Ayersville softball upended fifth-seeded North Central in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Monday, defeating the Eagles 11-3.
Ayersville scored five runs in the first inning and never relinquished control from there on out.
Hailey Johnson earned the win in the circle for the Pilots while also clubbing two hits and driving in three runs. Rylee Barnett was the only other Pilot with a multi-hit game.
North Central’s Emma Fidler and Kendall Sutton each had two hits in the game for the Eagles.
Ayersville will now move on to sectional finals to play the ninth-seed Hicksville, which upset four-seed Miller City.
Ayersville 500 222 0 — 11 6 3
North Central 001 002 0 — 3 9 5
Records: Ayersville 5-11, North Central 6-9.
Winning Pitcher: Hailey Johnson (6 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts). Others: Laura Pahl
Losing Pitcher: Darbi Stewart (3 innings, 3 hits, 6 runs, 3 earned, 5 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Kendall Sutton, Isabelle Burnett.
Leading Hitters: (Ayersville) — Rylee Barnett 2 hits; Hailey Johnson 2 hits, 3 RBis; Mikala Schindler 2 runs; Autumn Osborne 2 runs. (North Central) — Emma Fidler 2 hits, 2 runs; Kendall Sutton 2 hits.
Hicksville 15, M. City 13
MILLER CITY — Ninth-seeded Hicksville fended off fourth-seeded Miller City, scoring eight runs in the eighth inning to Miller City’s six to win a sectional semifinal thriller.
The Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie things at seven before the eighth-inning run explosion. Katie Chapman earned win the win in the circle for the Aces while also driving in a home run and six RBIs. Macie Eicher was 2-for-6 in the contest with a double and three RBIs.
Miller City was led by Chelsea Wilhelm who clubbed two doubles, two singles and drove in three runs while scoring three.
Hicksville 040 201 08 — 15 15 1
Miller City 001 130 26 — 13 17 2
Records: Hicksville 5-12, Miller City 7-10.
Winning Pitcher: Katie Chapman (4 innings, 11 hits, 8 runs, 3 earned, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts). Others: Allie Nelson.
Losing Pitcher: Nicholette Inkrott (1 inning, 5 hits, 7 runs, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Hicksville) — Katie Chapman home run, single, 6 RBIs, 3 runs; Macie Eicher double, single, 3 RBIs; Allie Nelson 2 singles; Morgan Fogle 2 singles, 3 runs; Avery Slattery 2 singles, 2 runs; Alyssa Seitz 3 singles, 2 RBIs. (Miller City) — Maddie Erford home run, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Chelsea Wilhelm 2 doubles, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Samantha Demuth double, 2 singles, 4 runs; Taylor Michel 3 singles, 2 RBIs.
Hilltop 38, Fayette 0
WEST UNITY — Hilltop put up 38 runs in four innings as they defeated Fayette 38-0 in a Division IV regional semifinal on Monday.
The game was blown open at the start with the Cadets scoring 15 in the first, seven in the second and 13 in the third.
Lana Baker threw a perfect game in the circle for the Cadets. She also clubbed two doubles, three singles, drove in three runs and scored four herself. Sophie Graham was 5-for-5 with a double, four singles, five RBIs and five runs.
The Cadets now move on to play 12th seeded Continental in sectional semifinals on Thursday.
Fayette 000 00 — 0 0 4
Hilltop (15)7(13) 3x — 38 27 0
Records: Hilltop 19-5, Fayette 1-8
Winning Pitcher: Lana Baker (5 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Emma Leininger (2 innings, 21 hits, 27 runs, 26 earned, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Emersyn Sinks.
Leading Hitters: (Hilltop) — Lana Baker 2 doubles, 3 singles, 6 RBIs, 3 runs; Kacy Connolly double, single, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Sophie Graham double, 4 singles, 5 RBIs, 5 runs; Holly Jermeay 3 singles, 5 RBIs, 6 runs; Leanna Baker 5 singles, 5 RBIs, 4 runs; Shealyn Martin 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Erika Dennison 2 runs; Matayvia Van Zile 2 runs; Abby Austin 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Jozlyn Jones 2 runs; Giada Rising single, 4 RBIs; 2 runs; Eleana VanArsdalen 2 runs.
Pettisville 10, Holgate 0
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville scored 10 runs in the first three innings of their sectional semifinal battle with Holgate, defeating the Tigers 10-0 in five innings.
Lindsay Rochefort got it done both in the circle, throwing a one-hit shutout while also falling a home run short of a cycle with three runs scored at the plate. Lily Wiemken had a double, single, three RBIs and two runs scored.
The lone hit of the game for Holgate came from Markee Williams.
The Blackbirds advance to play second-seeded Antwerp in sectional finals on Thursday.
Holgate 000 00 — 0 1 4
Pettisville 442 0x — 10 9 0
Records: Pettisville 5-8, Holgate 3-12.
Winning Pitcher: Lindasy Rochefort (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Isabelle Blaker (4 innings, 9 hits, 7 earned, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Pettisville) — Lindsay Rochefort triple, double, single, 3 runs; Lily Wiemken double, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Ashlynn Lugbill double, single, 2 runs.
Stryker 14, Edon 6
STRYKER — Stryker scored in five of six innings in which it batted as the Panthers outslugged league rival Edon 14-6 for a D-IV sectional triumph.
Gabbie Ramon had a single and triple, driving in three runs for Stryker, which will take on third-seeded Edgerton in a Thursday sectional final at 5 p.m.
Emma Hickman had three base hits in the loss for Edon, which was plagued by eight errors in the setback.
Edon 021 020 1 — 6 10 8
Stryker 213 503 x — 14 8 2
Records: Stryker 5-7, Edon 5-7.
Winning pitcher: Taylor Rethmel (4.1 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Haylee Fulk.
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (3.2 innings, 11 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Marley Moyer.
Leading hitters: (Edon) — Emma Hickman 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Natalie Wofford single, triple, 2 runs; Allison Kaylor 2 singles; Meghan Derck double. (Stryker) — Gabbie Ramon single, triple, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Sage Woolace 2 singles, 2 runs; Marissa Myers 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Emma Fulk 2 runs; Taylor Rethmel 3 steals.
Regular Season
Fairview 11, Antwerp 1
SHERWOOD — Fairview softball scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn an 11-1 run-rule victory over Antwerp in their last Green Meadows Contest of the season.
Paige Ricica was the star of the show going five innings in the circle and giving up just one earned on three hits while fanning seven and walking none. Ricica also launched a home run, double and single to drive in four RBIs and score three runs on the day.
Antwerp was led by Sam Rigsby who had a double and scored the only run of the game for the Archers.
Antwerp 000 10 — 1 3 3
Fairview 222 14 — 11 14 0
Records: Fairview (16-3, 5-2 GMC), Antwerp (8-3, 4-3 GMC).
Winning Pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (4 innings, 11 hits, 10 runs, 7 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Others: Lydia Krouse.
Leading Hitters: (Antwerp) — Sam Rigsby double. (Fairview) — Paige Ricica home run, double, single, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Jazmin Minck 3 singles, 2 runs; Alexis Taylor 2 singles; Kaylin Mack 2 singles, Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles; Sydney Merritt 2 runs.
Tinora 6, Wauseon 3
WAUSEON — Tinora sophomore Scylea Zolman lanucnhd a home run and drove in three runs on Monday as Tinora overcame Wauseon 6-3 in a non-league tournament tuneup.
Logan McQuillin got the win the circle for the Rams while Madisyn Ledyard took the loss.
Autumn Pelok and Ella Hageman each had a single and double in the setback for Wauseon.
Tinora 000 303 0 — 6 7 0
Wauseon 110 010 0 — 3 7 1
Records: Tinora 13-3, Wauseon 9-6.
Winning Pitcher: Logan McQuillin (4.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Scylea Zolman.
Losing Pitcher: Madisyn Ledyard (7 innings, 6 runs, 8 hits, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Tinora) — Scylea Zolman home run, single, 3 RBIs; De’Vona Holmes single, double, 2 runs; Quinn Horn 2 singles; Logan McQuillin home run, 3 RBIs. (Wauseon) — Autumn Pelok single, double; Ella Hageman single, double.
Evergreen 4, Bryan 3
BRYAN — Evergreen secured a share of an NWOAL title repeat, rallying from a 3-1 deficit through four innings to defeat host Bryan, 4-3.
Macy Chamberlin connected for a single and double to lead the Vikings at the plate as Evergreen earned its fifth league crown in school history.
Addison Arnold struck out eight in the setback for Bryan while Kailee Thiel and Marlee Yoder had two singles each.
Evergreen 100 020 1 — 4
Bryan 012 000 0 — 3
Records: Evergreen 9-9 (6-1 NWOAL), Bryan 11-5 (4-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Brooklyn Richardson (7 innings, 3 runs, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Addison Arnold (7 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) — Macy Chamberlin single, double. (Bryan) — Kailee Thiel 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Marlee Yoder 2 singles; Caitlyn DeWitt double.
Wayne Trace 8, Celina 5
CELINA — Wayne Trace rallied with three runs over the final two frames to down Celina 8-5.
Paige Alber homered in the win for the Raiders, driving in a pair of runs while Katie Anna Baumle laced a pair of base hits.
Wayne Trace 031 003 1 — 8 10 3
Celina 210 020 0 — 5 9 2
Records: Wayne Trace 16-4.
Winning pitcher: Logen Bland (7 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Samantha Jenkins (2 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Paige Kuehne.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Paige Alber single, home run, 2 RBIs; Alivia Miller single, double; Katie Anna Baumle 2 singles; Kaitlin Slade 2 runs; Allison Schilt 2 runs. (Celina) — Hailey Shaffer single, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Karissa Frederick double.
Lincolnview 11, Paulding 6
MIDDLE POINT — A talented Lincolnview squad pounded 11 hits and took advantage of six Paulding errors in an 11-6 win over the Panthers.
Alivya Bakle had a single and double for the Panthers, which battled back to 8-6 down entering the bottom of the sixth before Lincolnview plated three in the inning to seal the win.
Paulding 200 004 0 — 6 8 6
Lincolnview 312 023 x — 11 11 1
Records: Lincolnview 17-3, Paulding 12-8.
Winning pitcher: Taylor Post (5 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Sydney Fackler.
Losing pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (4.2 innings, 8 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Riley Stork.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Alivya Bakle single, double. (Lincolnview) — Kendall Bollenbacher 3 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Andi Webb 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Sydney Fackler 2 singles; Braxton Sherrick home run, 2 RBIs; Makayla Jackman triple; Zadria King 2 runs.
Fremont 10, Edgerton 6
FREMONT, Ind. — In Edgerton’s last tune up before their sectional final game with Stryker, the Bulldogs traveled to Fremont, Indiana and fell 10-6 despite a late comeback effort.
Fremont put up seven runs in the first inning on Bulldog starter Ashlyn Sleesman but the bats cooled down the rest of the game. But despite four runs in the top of the seventh by Edgerton, it wasn’t enough.
Nessa Cox had three singles in the game for the Bulldogs while Holly Stark grabbed a double and two singles.
Edgerton 000 101 4 — 6 15 7
Fremont 701 011 x — 10 10 0
Records: Edgerton 7-10.
Winning Pitcher: Hinchcliffe (41. innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 4 strikeouts, 0 waks). Others: Glendening.
Losing Pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (4 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 1 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Corrine Cape.
Leading Hitters: (Edgerton) — Ashlyn Sleesman double; Noelle Ritter double; Holly Stark double, 2 singles; Casey Everetts 2 singles; Grace Schroeder 2 singles; Nessa Cox 3 singles. (Fremont) — Myers 2 singles; Gelndening 2 singles, Rhonehouse 2 singles, Foulk 2 singles.
