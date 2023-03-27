ANTWERP — Antwerp softball came back from down 8-1 after one and half frames to down Edon 19-11 in a high-scoring shootout to open the season.
Both pitchers in Antwerp’s Lydia Krouse and Edon’s Natalie Wofford went the entire way and gave up a combined 30 hits between the two of them. The Archers scored six in the fifth and three in the sixth to while Krouse shut the Bombers out in the final two innings to take the win.
Caroline Rohrs and Elle Clem each had four-hit days and also each crossed the plate four times. Clem added two RBIs while Caydence Shull had a three-hit, three RBI day. Natalie Wofford led Edon with two doubles and two runs scored. Meghan Derck had a double and three RBIs.
Edon 260 210 0 — 11 9 5
Antwerp 153 163 x — 19 21 1
Records: Antwerp 1-0, Edon 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Lydia Krouse (7 innings, 11 runs, 7 earned, 9 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (6 innings, 19 runs, 12 earned, 21 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edon) — Natalie Wofford 2 doubles, 2 runs; Emma Hickman 2 singles, 2 runs; MacKenzie Spangler triple, 2 runs; Meghan Derck double, 3 RBIs; Allyson Derck 2 runs; Addison Warner 2 runs. (Antwerp) — Caroline Rohrs 3 singles, double, 4 runs; Elle Clem 4 singles, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Caydence Shull 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Emma Townley single, triple 2 runs; Lydia Krouse 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Madison Peters 2 singles, 2 runs; Kearstyn Pierce 3 runs, 2 RBIs.
Archbold 19, L-B 1
ARCHBOLD — Archbold cruised to a season-opening mercy win as they were able score six in the first two innings and 13 in the fourth to take home a 19-1 victory over Liberty-Benton.
Natalie Nofziger had a stellar day in the circle for the Blue Streaks going five innings and giving up one run on five hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks.
Bre Boysel led the way at the plate with two doubles, a single and four RBIs. Ryann Burkholder added a double, single and two RBIs.
Liberty-Benton 100 00 — 1 5 6
Archbold 240 (13)x — 19 11 0
Records: Archbold 1-0, Liberty-Benton 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (5 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: R. Knapke (3.1 innings, 8 runs, 4 earned, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Lauren Gerken.
Leading hitters: (Liberty-Benton) — Kaytlin Erdeljac 2 singles, 2 steals; Chloe Dorn double; A. Evearitt double. (Archbold) — Bre Boysel single, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Ryann Burkholder single, double, 3 RBIs; Makena Thiel 2 singles, 3 runs; Tess Ames double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Natalie Nofziger double, 3 runs; Maddie Thiel 2 runs.
Wauseon 12, Stryker 1
WAUSEON —Wauseon took care of Stryker in four and a half innings thanks to a five-run fourth, downing the Panthers 12-1
Ella Hageman threw four innings of one-hit, one-run ball for the Indians while striking out 10 and walking five. Taylore Rethmel earned the loss for the Panthers.
Hageman also led the way at the plate for the Indians managing two singles, a double and four RBIs while Ava Kovar singled three times and scored three times. Kyler Bronson also left the yard for Wauseon with a solo shot.
Stryker 000 10 — 1 1 1
Wauseon 133 5x — 12 18 0
Records: Wauseon 1-0, Stryker 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Ella Hageman (4 innings, 1 run, 1 hits, 10 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Kyler Bronson.
Losing pitcher: Taylore Rethmel (4 innings, 12 runs, 18 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) — Adysen Andres single. (Wauseon) — Ella Hageman 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Ava Kovar 3 singles, 3 runs, 2 steals; Ella Albright 3 singles, 2 runs; Kyler Bronson double, home run; Grace Calvin 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Bella McGuire 2 singles, 2 steals; Bri Hays double, 2 RBIs.
Miller City 5, Patrick Henry 1
MILLER CITY —Isabelle Reyna was able to work with an early lead and guide Miller City to a season opening 5-1 win over Patrick Henry.
The Wildcats scored three in the first, another in the second and an insurance run in the sixth to take home the victory. Reyna went seven innings in the circle and allowed just one run (not earned) on three hits while striking out seven and walking one. Paige Boyer took the loss at the Patriots.
At the dish, Taylor Wilhelm rapped two doubles for the Wildcats and subsequently drove in two runs. Maddie Erford had three singles and stole two bags. Kasey Nelson grabbed a double for PH.
Patrick Henry 000 100 0 — 1 3 3
Miller City 310 001 x — 5 8 1
Records: Miller City 1-0, Patrick Henry 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Paige Boyer (6 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) — Kasey Nelson double; Grace Behnfeldt 2 steals. (Miller City) — Maddie Erford 3 singles, 2 steals; Taylor Wilhelm 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Taylor Michel 2 singles; Nicolette Inkrott double; Chelsea Wilhelm double.
Swanton 16, Montpelier 7
SWANTON —After trailing 3-2 after two, Swanton took the lead with a two-run fourth and ultimately ran away with a 16-7 win over Montpelier.
The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the bottom of four to completely blow the game open, then scored five more runs over the next two innings. Taylor Forrest went the entire way in the circle getting the win after giving up seven runs (no earned) on 10 hits while striking out 13 and walking one.
The two teams combined to make 12 errors in the game with Montpelier committing eight. Jada Uribes had four singles to lead the Locos at the plate. Alexa Faber singled three times and crossed home plate five times in the win for Swanton.
Montpelier 210 130 0 — 7 10 8
Swanton 112 732 x — 16 8 4
Records: Swanton 1-0, Montpelier 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Taylor Forrest (7 innings, 7 runs, 0 eanred, 10 hits, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (3.1 innings, 10 runs, 8 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Bianca Phongphiou.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — Jada Uribes 4 singles; L Mahan 2 singles; Bianca Phongphiou double; Madelyn Hopper 2 RBIs. (Swanton) — Alexa Faber 3 singles, 5 runs; Jordyn Ramirez double, 2 RBIs; Lyla Carrizales 4 runs; Alexia Ostrander 2 runs.
Lake 11, Delta 0
MILLBURY — Lake used an 11-run third inning to run away with a run-rule victory over Swanton.
Kali Bedford threw a shutout for the Flyers going all five innings and giving up two hits, striking out nine and walking one. Jaclyn Kohlhofer took the loss for the Panthers.
Delta 000 00 — 0 2 2
Lake 00(11) 0x — 11 13 0
Records: Lake 1-0, Delta 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Kali Bedford (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jaclyn Kohlhofer (4 innings, 11 runs, 13 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delta) — 2 singles. (Lake) — Diem Isbell single, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kylee Pietrzak single, double, 2 RBIs; Kali Bedford 2 singles; S. Gruetter double; Ellie Rymers 2 runs; Sarah Patrick 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.