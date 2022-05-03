BRYAN — Archbold finished its Northwest Ohio Athletic League slate at 6-1, earning at least a share of its first league softball title in five years with a 5-4 win over host Bryan on Monday.
Carsyn Hagans had three base hits in the win for the Bluestreaks, which can win the title outright with a Wauseon loss Thursday to Swanton and an Evergreen loss at Bryan on Friday.
Caitlyn DeWitt tallied two base hits in the loss for the Golden Bears, their second straight league setback after a 4-0 start.
Archbold 002 030 0 — 5 8 2
Bryan 010 111 0 — 4 8 2
Records: Archbold 10-6 (6-1 NWOAL), Bryan (4-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (7 innings, 4 runs, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Addie Arnold (7 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Carsyn Hagans 3 singles; Emma Hall 2 singles; Bre Boysel double. (Bryan) — Caitlyn DeWitt 2 singles.
Hilltop 3, Fairview 1
SHERWOOD — Hilltop freshman Giada Rising struck out nine in a complete-game win while clubbing a three-run homer in the Cadets’ 3-1 win over Fairview.
Lana Baker and Kacy Connolly each added doubles in the win for the Cadets while Jasmin Minck went yard in the third loss of the year for the Apaches.
Hilltop 000 300 0 — 3 7 0
Fairview 100 000 0 — 1 4 2
Records: Hilltop 17-3, Fairview 13-3.
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — Lana Baker single, double; Kacy Connolly single, double; Giada Rising home run, 3 RBIs. (Fairview) — Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles; Jasmin Minck home run.
Hicksville 11,
Continental 1
HICKSVILLE — Aided by five Continental errors, Hicksville plated 11 runs on five hits in a five-inning 11-1 win over the Pirates.
Macie Eicher hit a single and double in the win for the Aces while Allie Nelson struck out five in four frames.
Reagan Clemens homered for the Pirates’ lone run.
Continental 100 00 — 1 4 5
Hicksville 090 2x — 11 5 1
Records: Hicksville 4-12, Continental 1-11.
Winning pitcher: Allie Nelson (4 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Katie Chapman.
Losing pitcher: Alli Scott (2.1 innings, 9 runs, 8 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Destiny Pier.
Leading hitters: (Continental) — Raegen Clemens home run. (Hicksville) — Macie Eicher single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sydney Bland 2 runs; Katie Chapman 2 RBIs; Alyssa Seitz 2 RBIs; Leah Seitz 2 runs.
Ayersville 9, Miller City 2
MILLER CITY — Ayersville scored three runs in the first and second innings and rolled to a 9-2 win over Miller City.
Ayersville 330 012 0 — 9 12 0
Miller City 001 000 1 — 2 5 2
Records: Ayersville 4-11, Miller City 7-10.
Winning pitcher: Taylor Waldron (7 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Nicolette Inkrott (7 innings, 9 runs, 8 earned, 12 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Nikole Vold 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Rylee Barnett 2 singles, 2 runs; Meling Bond 2 singles, 2 runs; Mikala Schindler home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. (Miller City) — Maddie Erford triple; Taylor Michel double; Tessa Oedy double; Taylor Wilhelm double.
Antwerp 9, N. Central 5
PIONEER — Antwerp pulled away with seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings to defeat North Central, 9-5.
Lauren Schuller and Lydia Krouse each had a single and double in the win for the Archers, which had six different players record two-baggers. Krouse added nine strikeouts over five frames for Antwerp.
Emma Fidler rapped three base hits for the Eagles.
Antwerp 002 043 0 — 9 13 2
North Central 300 002 0 — 5 6 3
Records: Antwerp 8-3, North Central 6-9.
Winning pitcher: Lydia Krouse (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Emerson Litzenberg.
Losing pitcher: Darbi Stewart (5 innings, 6 runs, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kendall Sutton.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) — Lauren Schuller single, double; Lydia Krouse single, double; Samantha Rigsby double; Astianna Coppes double; Emerson Litzenberg double; Ali Reinhart double. (North Central) — Emma Fidler 3 singles; Makinzy King single, double.
Wauseon 8, Patrick Henry 4
WAUSEON — Wauseon kept pace in the competitive NWOAL title race, doubling up Patrick Henry 8-4.
Autumn Pelok was dominant at the dish, hitting four doubles in four at-bats while driving in a pair.
Patrick Henry 003 100 0 — 4 5 2
Wauseon 140 300 x — 8 11 1
Records: Wauseon 9-5 (5-1 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 6-11 (0-5 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Ella Hageman.
Losing pitcher: Madison Boyer.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Autumn Pelok 4 doubles, 2 RBIs; Grace Calvin 3 singles.
Liberty Center 9, Delta 4
DELTA — Liberty Center rallied from an early 3-1 deficit with six runs over the fourth and fifth innings to defeat Delta 9-4.
Molly Perry struck out six over six innings for LC while Eliza Jones laced four singles and drove in three runs.
Jaclyn Kohlhofer doubled in the loss for Delta while Kate Fries singled twice.
Liberty Center 010 240 2 — 9 12 4
Delta 120 010 0 — 4 6 5
Records: Liberty Center 8-10 (3-4 NWOAL), Delta 0-13 (0-6 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Molly Perry (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Cadence Sifuentes.
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (7 innings, 9 runs, 2 earned, 12 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) — Eliza Jones 4 singles, 3 RBI; Eme Gray single, triple, 2 RBIs; Kylee Kern single, double; Addie Zientek 2 runs; Madison McBride 2 runs. (Delta) — Kate Friess 2 singles; Jaclyn Kohlhofer double.
Pettisville 1, Stryker 0
STRYKER — A fifth-inning run was all Pettisville needed as the Blackbirds blanked Stryker 1-0 in non-league action.
Liz Rochefort struck out 10 in a one-hitter for Pettisville, which won despite just four base hits.
Sage Woolace doubled for the Panthers.
Pettisville 000 010 0 — 1 4 0
Stryker 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Records: Pettisville 5-7, Stryker 4-8.
Winning pitcher: Liz Rochefort (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Taylor Rethmel (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Haylee Fulk.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — 4 singles. (Stryker) — Sage Woolace double.
Edon 4, Holgate 2
HOLGATE — Edon downed Holgate 4-2 in a non-league contest with Holgate.
Natalie Wofford earned the complete game win the circle for the Bombers. She gave up only two hits and no earned runs over seven innings of work.
Wofford also clubbed a triple for the Bombers in the game while Ashley Kaylor was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Paisley Wilhelm had a double for the Tigers.
Edon 300 100 0 — 4 6 1
Holgate 200 000 0 — 2 1 1
Records: Edon 5-6, Holgate 2-11
Winning Pitcher: Natalie Wofford (7 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Isabelle Blaker (7 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Edon) — Natalie Wofford triple; Ashley Kaylor double, single, 2 RBIs. (Holgate) — Paisley Wilhelm triple.
