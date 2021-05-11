Sectional Semifinals
Division IV
Antwerp 15, Edon 4
ANTWERP – The host Archers opened the postseason by scoring in every inning they came to the plate in a 15-4 win over Edon.
Antwerp will now head to Ayersville for a sectional championship game on Thursday.
Kearstyn Pierce hit a home run for the Archers.
Edon 000 40 — 4 5 5
Antwerp 433 5x — 15 12 0
Records: Antwerp 9-8, Edon 3-12.
Winning pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (5 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Wofford (5 innings, 12 hits, 15 runs, 7 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) – Asti Coppes double, triple; Kearstyn Pierce single, home run; Samantha Rigsby 2 singles; Heaven Bruce 2 singles.
Wayne Trace 25, Cory-Rawson 1
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace led 10-1 after one inning and extended the lead to 19-1 after two frames as the Raiders beat Cory-Rawson 25-1 to open the postseason.
Tiffany Sinn, who went the distance in the circle, also hit a home run and drove in a run for Wayne Trace. Tatum Tigner drove in three runs for the Raiders.
Wayne Trace will host a sectional final on Thursday.
Cory-Rawson 100 00 — 1 2 2
Wayne Trace (10)91 5x — 25 9 2
Records: Wayne Trace 13-10, Cory-Rawson 0-15.
Winning pitcher: Tiffany Sinn (5 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Chelcie McVetta (0.1 innings, 1 hit, 6 runs, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts). Other: Frankie Duncan.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Tiffany Sinn 2 singles, home run; Kaitlin Slade double, 2 RBIs; Tatum Tigner double, 3 RBIs; Logen Bland single, triple, 3 RBIs; Carlee Mead double.
Hilltop 25, Fayette 1
WEST UNITY – Hilltop set the school record with wins in a season at 22 as the Cadets opened the postseason with a 25-1 win over Fayette.
Hilltop will host Holgate on Thursday in a sectional championship game.
Lana Baker hit two doubles and a home run as a part of a four-hit game. She also held the Eagles to one hit in the circle.
Fayette 000 10 — 1 1 8
Hilltop 70(15) 3x — 25 20 0
Records: Hilltop 22-3, Fayette 0-12.
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (5 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 walk, 11 strikeouts). Aslinn Meeker.
Losing pitcher: Emma Leininger (3 innings, 19 hits, 22 runs, 15 earned, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) – Lana Baker single, 2 doubles, home run, 6 RBIs; Sara Barnum 3 singles, 5 RBIs; Hannah Riley 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Holly Jermeay 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Alex Horton 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
N. Central 16, Stryker 4
PIONEER – After spotting Stryker a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, North Central roared back with six runs in the bottom of the inning as the Eagles took down the Panthers 16-4 to advance in the tournament.
North Central will host the winner of the Hicksville/Continental game on Thursday in a sectional final.
Makayla Meyers was a triple short of the cycle and she drove in three runs. Emma Fidler stroked a double and also drove in three.
Sage Woolace hit a home run for Stryker.
Stryker 100 03 — 4 2 4
North Central 624 4x — 16 16 2
Records: North Central 7-9, Stryker 4-6.
Winning pitcher: Darbi Stewart (5 innings, 2 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 6 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Taylore Remthel (0.2 innings, 3 hits, 5 runs, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts). Other: Caitlin Lyons.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) – Sage Woolace home run, 2 RBIs. (North Central) – Makayla Meyers single, double, home run, 3 RBIs; Isabelle Burnett 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Emma Fidler double, 3 RBIs; Makinzy King 2 singles; Kendee Hollstein double.
Regular Season
Edgerton 6, Fremont, Ind. 2
EDGERTON — The host Bulldogs were able to push across four runs in the bottom of the first as Edgerton beat Fremont, Ind. 6-2.
Ella Miller hit a pair of doubles for the Bulldogs. Both Avery DeGryse and Rylei Moreno chipped in with three-hit games.
Fremont, Ind. 000 101 0 — 2 7 2
Edgerton 400 020 x — 6 14 1
Record: Edgerton 12-10.
Winning pitcher: Noelle Ritter (7 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Glendening (6 innings, 14 hits, 6 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Rylei Moreno 2 singles, double; Avery DeGryse 2 singles, double; Ella Miller 2 doubles.
Lima Bath 4, Bryan 0
LIMA – Bryan came up short against Western Buckeye League powerhouse Lima Bath as the Wildkittens one-hit the Bears in a 4-0 blanking.
Ruby Bolon had three hits for Bath while Olivia Moore’s single marked the lone knock for Bryan.
Bryan 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Lima Bath 011 200 x — 4 11 0
Records: Lima Bath 18-5, Bryan 19-3.
Winning pitcher: Shelby Marstellar (7 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Delilah Taylor (3.2 innings, 7 hits, 1 strikeout). Others: Alexandra Vreeland, Bre Long.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Olivia Moore single. (Lima Bath) – Ruby Bolon 3 hits.
Springfield 5, Napoleon 0
NAPOLEON – The Wildcats held No. 7 Springfield in check for five innings, until the Blue Devils tallied four runs in the sixth to score a 5-0 win over Napoleon in a NLL contest.
Zari Fielder doubled for Napoleon’s lone hit.
Springfield 001 004 0 — 5 10 0
Napoleon 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Record: Napoleon 2-16.
Losing pitcher: Madison Shank (7 innings, 10 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Zari Fielder double.
