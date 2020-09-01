LIBERTY CENTER — Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 3-0 on the young season with a 2-0 blanking of host Liberty Center on Monday in boys soccer action.

Jaden Lehman and Derek Crumrine each found the net for the Titans in the victory.

Boys

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Liberty Center 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (3-0) – Goals: Jaden Lehman, Derek Crumrine. Assists: Alex Macke 2. Shots: 23. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 3.

Liberty Center (1-2) – Shots: 3. Saves: Ryan Tonjes 14.

Maumee Valley 8, Swanton 0

Maumee Valley Country Day (3-0) - No statistics.

Swanton (1-3) - No statistics.

Girls

Evergreen 5, Otsego

Evergreen (1-3) - Goals: Paige Radel 3, Brooklyn Camacho 2.

Otsego (0-2-1) - No statistics.

