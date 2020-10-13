Soccer

At Paulding

Bluffton 13, Paulding 1

Bluffton (13-0-2, 5-0 NWC) – No statistics.

Paulding (0-15, 0-5 NWC) – Goal: Andrew Adams. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 15.

Girls

At Ft. Jennings

St. Marys 7, Ft. Jennings 0

St. Marys (11-3-1) – Goals: Kiley Tennant 2, Krista Ruppert, Aeriel Fast, Morgan Heese, Tabby Knous. Shots: 22.

Ft. Jennings (1-13) – Shots: 1.

