Defiance picked up a goal from Vinnie Lopez, but it was not enough as the Bulldogs fell to visiting Ottawa-Glandorf 5-1 in WBL boys soccer.

Carson Fuka paced the Titans with two goals.

Defiance (2-11-1, 0-8 WBL) closes WBL play Thursday at Wapakoneta.

At Defiance

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Defiance 1

Ottawa-Glandorf (7-4-1, 2-3-1 WBL) – Goals: Carson Fuka 2, Blaize Heuerman, Jeramy Hermiller, Derek Crumrine. Assists: Carter Lammers, Blaize Heuerman, Jeramy Hermiller, Kieffer Phillips, Jackson Heringhaus. Shots: 15. Saves: Dylan Birkmeier 3.

Defiance (2-11-1, 0-8 WBL) – Goal: Vinnie Lopez. Assist: Evan Steece. Shots: 4. saves: Carter Campbell 7.

