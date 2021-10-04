PETTISVILLE — Delta boys soccer was able to keep their perfect record in tact on Monday with an easy 6-1 victory over Pettisville
The win moves the Panthers to a perfect 12-0 on the season.
Adam Matthews earned a hat trick in the game to bring his goal total up to seven on the year. Cooper Tenney leads the Panthers in goals and added his 13th of the season in this win.
Jude Gibbons earned his first point of the season with an assist.
Delta will be back in action at home on Thursday with a matchup against Wauseon.
Boys Soccer
At Pettisville
Delta 6, Pettisville 1
Delta (12-0) - Goals: Adam Matthews Jr. 3, Carson Chiesa, Cooper Tenney, Max York. Assists: Cooper Tenney 2, Shane Kruger, Nolan Risner, Jude Gibbons.
Pettisville (6-7) - No statisics
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Shawnee 3, O-G 0
Lima Shawnee (10-1, 6-0 WBL) - Goals: Alex McGuire 2, Jake Fraser 1. Saves: Jack Tenwalde 7. Shots on goal: 19.
Ottawa-Glandorf (11-2-1, 5-2 WBL) - Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 14. Shots on goal: 7.
Girls Soccer
At Ottoville
Kalida 1, Ottoville 0
Kalida (6-6-2) - Goals: Allie Stechschulte. Assists: Kenzie Fortman. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 4. Shots on goal: 7.
Ottoville (6-3-1) - Saves: Madison Hoersten 6. Shots on goal: 4.
