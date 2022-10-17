BRYAN — Bryan earned braces from both Dylan Koenig and Anthony Tomaszewski, helping power the Golden Bears to a 5-1 Division II sectional semifinal victory over visiting Defiance in boys soccer tournament action on Monday.
Tomaszewski added an assist to his two-goal evening while Noah Davis had a goal and assist for the Bears, which will take on Lima Shawnee (No. 6 Division II OSSCA) in a sectional championship game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
In other boys soccer action, Napoleon’s Hayden Jones scored a go-ahead goal on a penalty kick to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead and eventual victory at Lima Bath while Wauseon scored a dozen goals in a lopsided sectional win over Oak Harbor. Eli Delgado, Braden Vajen, Clay Soltis and Manny Gante each had two goals in the victory.
The opening evening of girls soccer tournament action saw Delta rack up 14 goals in a opening-round blanking of Cardinal Stritch, 14-0. Ella Demaline had four goals and an assist while Grace Munger had two goals and two assists.
Meanwhile, Ottoville outlasted rival Kalida in penalty kicks for a 3-2 win over the Wildcats, despite being out-shot 23-4. Lauren Schulte and Audra Hovest each had a goal for Kalida.
Boys
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Defiance 1
Bryan (6-12) — Goals: Dylan Koenig 2, Anthony Tomaszewski 2, Noah Diaz. Assists: Anthony Tomaszewski, Elijah Fry, Noah Diaz.
Defiance (2-15) — No statistics.
At Lima Bath
Napoleon 2, Lima Bath 1
Napoleon (6-11-1) — Goals: Landon Speiser, Hayden Jones.
