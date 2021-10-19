Tinora and Fairview volleyball each breezed past their sectional semifinal on Monday as they each earned three-set victories on their home courts.
Tinora, the No. 4 seed in the district won 25-5, 25-10, 25-8 behind a game-leading 19 kills and 11 digs from Quinn Horn. Makenna Reetz also racked up 18 kills while Brooklyn Reineke led the team in assists with 37.
For Fairview, the No. 3 seed in the district, they defeated Montpelier 25-16, 25-9, 25-18.
Kelly Crites led the Apaches with 14 kills on 28-of-32 attacking. Paige Ricica added 10 kills on 29-of-33 attacking. Haley Hammer led the team in assists with 28. Emma Wynne led the way in digs with 18.
For Montpelier their season comes to an end at 10-13. They were led by Chelsea McCord who had five kills and Cadey Hillard with 14 digs. Ariel Page broke the school record for blocks in a careers and kills in a season while the team broke the school record for aces, kills and assists in a season.
Fairview will move on to play Wauseon in the sectional finals at Lake on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Tinora will play Paulding in sectional finals at Archbold on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
At Tinora
Tinora def. Delta 25-5, 25-10, 25-8
Tinora (18-4) - Makenna Reetz 18 kills; Brooklyn Reineke 37 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces; Emma Chafins 24-25 serving, 5 aces, 3 digs; Kjerstin Scott 5 kills; Logan McQuillin 4 digs; Kaylee Dickinson 6 digs; Quinn Horn 19 kills, 10 digs, 11-11 serving, 2 aces; Maggi Nagel 2 digs; Emma Cramer 2 digs, 10-10 serving.
Delta (2-19) - No statistics.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Montpelier 25-16, 25-9, 25-18
Fairview (17-6) - Haley Hammer 28 assists, 14-14 serving, 4 aces, 7 digs; Kelly Crites 28-32 attacking, 14 kills, 17-17 serving, 6 digs; Paige Ricica 29-33 attacking, 10 kills, 5 digs, 10-10 serve receive; Kylie Gates 14-16 attacking, 3 kills; Grace Bok 4 kills; Emma Wynne 14-14 serving, 3 aces, 18 digs, 14-14 serve receive; Carrie Zeedyk 8-11 attacking, 2 kills, 10 digs.
Montpelier (10-13) - Chelsea McCord 5 kills, 3 blocks; Kelsie Bumb 13 assists; Cadey Hillard 14 digs.
At Northwood
Northwood def. Evergreen, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14
Evergreen (7-16) - No statistics.
Northwood (13-9) - No statistics.
At Otsego
Otsego def. Liberty Center, 25-14, 25-13, 25-19
Liberty Center (8-15) - No statistics.
Otsego (12-10) - No statistics.
