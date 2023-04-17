Chilly and windy weather on Monday caused the postponement and cancelation of many area sports events. The following is a list of local sports games and matches and rescheduled dates, if available:
Baseball: Fairview at Montpelier, ppd.. to TBA; Hicksville at Edon, ppd. to Friday; Toledo Waite at Tinora, ppd. to TBA; Paulding at Delphos Jefferson, ccd.; Wayne Trace at Van Wert, ppd. to May 9; North Central at Edgerton, ccd.; Napoleon at Sylvania Southview, ppd. to Tuesday; Archbold at Patrick Henry, ppd. to TBA; Delta at Bryan, ppd. to Friday; Evergreen at Wauseon, ppd. to Friday; Liberty Center at Swanton, ppd. to Tuesday; Kalida at Lima Central Catholic, ppd. to TBA; Ottoville at Ottawa-Glandorf, ccd.
Softball: Fairview at Defiance, ppd. to TBA; Hilltop at Tinora, ppd. to TBA; Hicksville at Edon, ppd. to Friday; Antwerp at Van Wert, ppd. to TBA; Paulding at Delphos Jefferson, ccd.; Napoleon at Sylvania Southview, ppd. to TBA; Archbold at Patrick Henry, ppd. to TBA; Delta at Bryan, ppd. to Friday; Evergreen at Wauseon, ppd. to Friday; Liberty Center at Swanton, ppd. to Tuesday; Pettisville at North Central, ppd. to TBA.
Boys Tennis: Lima Bath at Defiance, ppd. to April 28; Bryan at Van Wert, ppd. to Thursday; Springfield at Archbold, ppd. to TBA; Anthony Wayne at Napoleon, ppd. to April 28; Bowling Green at Wauseon, ppd. to April 28.
