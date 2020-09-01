NAPOLEON — Wauseon’s Dylan Grahn shot a medalist 38 to lead the Indians to a road dual match win over Napoleon on Monday at Napoleon Municipal Golf Course.

Andy Scherer shot a solid 40 to help the cause for the Indians while Jackson Gleckler shot 42.

Napoleon’s Will Drewes topped the Wildcat scorecard with a 42. Riley Kleck added a 43.

In girls action, Edgerton’s Ashlyn Sleesman shot 46 to lead the Bulldogs in a Green Meadows Conference tri-match with host Tinora and Antwerp at Eagle Rock.

Briana Walkup shot 55 to help the Bulldog cause. Emma Luthi paced runner-up Tinora with a 59 while McCartney Lucas’ 52 led Antwerp.

Boys

At Napoleon Municipal

Wauseon (168) – Dylan Grahn 38, Andy Scherer 40, Jackson Gleckler 42, Luke Wheeler 48; Napoleon (180) – Will Drewes 42, Riley Kleck 43, Elijah Wolf 48, Lucas Prigge 49.

At Suburban

North Central (163) – Mason Sanford 39, Zach Hayes 41, Colin Patten 41, Sam Wheeler 42. Edgerton (185) – Esten Kennerk 40, Kaden Kennerk 44, Noah Landel 45, Nathan Swank 56. Hicksville (195) – Brandon Thornburg 46, Maverik Keesbury 47, Aidan Pollick 48, Gabe Layne 54.

At Pond-A-River

Antwerp (183) - Gaige McMichael 40, Eric Thornell 42, Ethan Lichty 46, Jon Meyer 55. Fayette (197) - Tanner Wagner 44, Owen Lemley 45, Wyatt Mitchell 53, Brandon Brown 55.

At White Pines

Delta (180) – Jayce Helminiak 42, Chase Stickley 43, Zack Mattin 47, Cael Chiesa 48. Patrick Henry (194) – Ethan Rohrs 42, Trey Woods 46, Jaxon Guelde 51, Nick Myers 55.

At Pike Run

Leipsic (177) – Mason Brandt 41, Adam Lammers 44, Jaden Siefker 45, Luke Spoors 47. Arcadia (200) , North Baltimore (no score).

At Pike Run

Ottawa-Glandorf (159) – Carter Schimmoeller 36, Zach Stechschulte 39, Dylan Meyer 39, Josh Walls 45; Van Wert (176) – No statistics.

Girls

At Eagle Rock

Edgerton (215) - Ashlyn Sleesman 46, Briana Walkup 55, Lola Giesige 56, Breanna Reliford 58; Tinora (247) - Emma Luthi 59, Rylee Joost 61, Savannah Welling 63, Zoe Gomez 64; Antwerp (249) - McCartney Lucas 52, Breanna Fulk 56, Melanie Mills 63, Isabelle Litzenberg 78.

At Patriot Hills

Fairview (191) – Lorelle Hetrick 43, Emily Singer 44, Eva Wermer 50, Andrea Macsay 54. Hilltop (no team score) – Avrie Reed 43, Jamie Chester 43, Ella Calvin 46.

At Pike Run

Wauseon (186) – Lexe McQuillin 38, Halle Frank 45, Calaway Gerken 49, Jordan King 54; Archbold (207) – Josee Grime 48, Carly Grime 50, Brayton Huffman 54, Lucia Rodriguez 55; Patrick Henry (258) – Sydney Rohrs 51, Brandi Arnold 60, Makayla Updike 71, Alyssa Gebers 76

