WAUSEON — North Central came away with a ten-shot victory in the BBC Championships at Ironwood on Monday.
Zach Hayes led the Eagles and won medalist honors by five shots with an 80 through 18 holes while Fayette’s Owen Lemley came in second with an 85. North Central’s Mason Sanford shot an 88 with tied for fourth individually.
Montepelier came in second shooting a 368 as a team and were led by Aidan Higbie’s 87, which was good for third place individually. Pettisville came in third as a team with a 392 and were led by Sam Myers’ 88 which tied for fourth individually.
BBC Championships
At Ironwood
North Central (358) — Zach Hayes 80, Mason Sanford 88, Colin Patten 94, Colton Hicks 96; Montpelier (368) — Aidan Higbie 87, Jaxon Richmond 93, Drake Sommer 94, Easten Richmond 94, Trent Thorp 94; Pettisville (392) — Sam Myers 88, Blayn Meck 97, Tobin King 102, Caden Bishop 105; Hilltop (406) — Elijah Kuszmaul 95, Jamie Chester 98, Ian Hoffman 106, Ella Calvin 107; Stryker (409) — Michael Donovan 97, Gavin LaBo 102, Angela Soellner 104, Daniel Donovan 106; Fayette (427) — Owen Lemley 85, Wyatt Mitchell 106, Gavin Stambaugh 106, Nevaeh Powers 130; Holgate (483) — Landyn Engle 118, Gavin Westrick 120, Seth Schortgen 122, Izzy Resendez 123; Edon (no team score) — Blake Dulle 128, Thomas Wehrenberg 134, Hope Siebenaler 169.
At Auglaize
Paulding (179) - Kyle Dominique 43, Logan Tope 44, Ethan Foltz 45, Boston Pease 47; Crestview (205) - Evan Scarlett 47, Will Sharpe 48, Trey Skelton 52, Drew Gray 58; Hicksville (209) - Aiden Champion 48, Gabe Layne 49, Aidan Pollick 55, Brandon Silcott 57, Brayden Slattery 57.
