Bryan picked up a key tri-match win over Swanton and Patrick Henry in NWOAL boys golf action on Monday while the Napoleon girls golf team finished fourth in the Northern Lakes League championships.
In the boys match, Noah Huard and Drew Dauber each shot 40 for the Golden Bears to edge out Swanton by four shots. Swanton’s Mazin Rukieh was match medalist with a 37.
For Napoleon, a round of 93 by Reese Kleck led the ledger for the Wildcats in a rugged league field. Kamryn Chaffee chipped in a round of 98. Kleck finished second in the league’s Player of the Year rankings and was a first team all-league honoree.
Boys
At Riverside Greens
Bryan (165) — Noah Huard 40, Drew Dauber 40, Brayden Hall 42, Kai Dauber 43; Swanton (169) — Mazin Rukieh 37, Adam Lemon 40, Ryan O’Shea 43, Ethan Bonifas 49; Patrick Henry (181) — Jaxon Guelde 40, Ian Schwab 44, Noah Robison 46, Thomas Smith 51, Luke Woods 51.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (171) — Mykale Schneider 40, Carter Stuckey 41, Jackson Gleckler 41, Gavin Van Deilen 49. Delta (200) — Adam Mattin 45, Slade Young 47, Ethan Huffman 52, Drew Smith 56. Evergreen (207) - Caden Beier 46, Ayden Gleckler 52, Michael Laver 53, Adam Schmidt 56, Logan Peebles 56.
At White Pines
Archbold (158) - Cahle Roth 36, Luke Rosebrook 39, Zach Short 40, Cade Miller 43. Liberty Center (197) - Carter Dickman 45, Jon Tammerine 49, Sam Zeiter 51, Tim Blanton 58.
At Moose Landing
Ottoville (167); Kalida (171) — Connor Nartker 39, Ethan Warnecke 43, Kayla Nartker 44, Carson Klausing 45; Lima Shawnee (185).
At Moose Landing
Miller City (174) — Andrew Weis 42, Jesse Lammers 42, Thomas Weis 45, Will Otto 45; McComb (313) — Bo Tooman 47, Grady Schaubin 52, Talon Seither 57, Ty Carter 57.
Girls
NLL Championships
Perrysburg (343); Anthony Wayne (366); Springfield (407); Napoleon (416) — Reese Kleck 93, Kamryn Chaffee 98, Sydney Bechtol 102, Cierra Cruz 123; Sylvania Southview (426); Bowling Green (432); Sylvania Northview (442); Maumee (no team score).
At Moose Landing
Wauseon (204) — Calaway Gerken 46, Jaylee Perez 48, Ashley Fisher 52, Ruth Shelt 58; McComb (237); Miller City (238) - Anna Keeler 57, Caroline Johnson 57, Stephanie Berger 59, Izzy Pittman 65.
At White Pines
Archbold (188) — Carly Grime 41, Brayton Huffman 46, Aniyah Copeland 50, Bella Chapa 51; Delta (252).
At Valleywood
Patrick Henry (230) — Kasey Nelson 51, Katie Johnson 54, Aly Gebers 56, Maddi Latta 69; Swanton (no team score) — Hailey Frosch 71, Ann Urbina 73, Kelissa James 81.
